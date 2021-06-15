Balancer Hits 24 Hour Trading Volume of $33.29 Million (BAL)

Balancer (CURRENCY:BAL) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on June 15th. Balancer has a total market capitalization of $169.37 million and approximately $33.29 million worth of Balancer was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Balancer coin can now be bought for $24.39 or 0.00060693 BTC on major exchanges. Over the last seven days, Balancer has traded 3.2% lower against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $25.56 or 0.00063588 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 11.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.69 or 0.00004206 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002489 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $8.97 or 0.00022320 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002491 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 4% against the dollar and now trades at $318.27 or 0.00791955 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $34.23 or 0.00085182 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $3,184.92 or 0.07924967 BTC.

Balancer Profile

Balancer (CRYPTO:BAL) is a coin. Its launch date was June 20th, 2020. Balancer’s total supply is 35,725,000 coins and its circulating supply is 6,943,831 coins. The official message board for Balancer is balancer.finance/blog-feed . Balancer’s official Twitter account is @BalancerLabs and its Facebook page is accessible here . Balancer’s official website is balancer.finance

According to CryptoCompare, “An AMM, or Automated Market Maker is a general term that defines an algorithm for creating and managing liquidity. Instead of paying fees to portfolio managers to rebalance the users' portfolio, they collect fees from traders, who rebalance their portfolio. Users can earn returns by providing liquidity or as a trader swap between any assets in the global liquidity pool. “

Balancer Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Balancer directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Balancer should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Balancer using one of the exchanges listed above.

