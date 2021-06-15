Ball Co. (NYSE:BLL) Receives Average Rating of “Buy” from Analysts

Ball Co. (NYSE:BLL) has received an average rating of “Buy” from the seventeen ratings firms that are covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price target among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $100.63.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the company. BMO Capital Markets cut Ball from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $107.00 to $87.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 26th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price objective on Ball from $93.00 to $96.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 15th. Longbow Research assumed coverage on Ball in a research note on Thursday, May 20th. They set a “buy” rating and a $116.00 price objective for the company. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Ball in a research note on Friday, April 9th. They set a “buy” rating and a $98.00 price objective for the company.

Get Ball alerts:

In other news, VP Scott C. Morrison sold 8,653 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.50, for a total transaction of $713,872.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 1.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Archford Capital Strategies LLC raised its holdings in Ball by 1.8% during the first quarter. Archford Capital Strategies LLC now owns 6,443 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $583,000 after acquiring an additional 112 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS raised its holdings in Ball by 0.3% during the first quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 41,013 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $3,475,000 after acquiring an additional 140 shares in the last quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. raised its holdings in Ball by 66.7% during the first quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 350 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 140 shares in the last quarter. JSF Financial LLC raised its holdings in Ball by 7.4% during the first quarter. JSF Financial LLC now owns 2,491 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $211,000 after acquiring an additional 172 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Signaturefd LLC raised its holdings in Ball by 15.1% during the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,364 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $127,000 after acquiring an additional 179 shares in the last quarter. 80.98% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

BLL stock opened at $81.12 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $26.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.58, a P/E/G ratio of 4.65 and a beta of 0.43. Ball has a twelve month low of $66.25 and a twelve month high of $102.76. The company has a current ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.95. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $87.84.

Ball (NYSE:BLL) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The industrial products company reported $0.72 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.67 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $3.13 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.09 billion. Ball had a return on equity of 32.35% and a net margin of 6.29%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 12.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.61 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that Ball will post 3.51 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 1st will be given a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 28th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.74%. Ball’s dividend payout ratio is currently 20.20%.

About Ball

Ball Corp. provides metal packaging for beverages, foods and household products, and of aerospace and other technologies and services to commercial and governmental customers. It operates through the following business segments: Beverage Packaging, North and Central America; Beverage Packaging, South America; Beverage Packaging, Europe; Food and Aerosol Packaging; and Aerospace.

Read More: How prevalent are 12b-1 fees?

Receive News & Ratings for Ball Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ball and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.