Banco Bradesco S.A. (NYSE:BBDO) Short Interest Update

Banco Bradesco S.A. (NYSE:BBDO) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest during the month of May. As of May 28th, there was short interest totalling 96,600 shares, a drop of 29.1% from the May 13th total of 136,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 29,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 3.2 days.

Shares of NYSE:BBDO traded up $0.05 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $4.70. 3,257 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 28,332. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $4.15. The company has a market capitalization of $45.68 billion, a PE ratio of 13.43 and a beta of 1.26. Banco Bradesco has a fifty-two week low of $3.09 and a fifty-two week high of $4.90.

Banco Bradesco (NYSE:BBDO) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The bank reported $0.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $5.52 billion during the quarter. Banco Bradesco had a return on equity of 15.57% and a net margin of 18.54%.

The company also recently announced a — dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 9th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, July 6th will be given a $0.0034 dividend. This is an increase from Banco Bradesco’s previous — dividend of $0.00. This represents a yield of 1.8%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 2nd.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BBDO. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its position in Banco Bradesco by 75.8% in the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 18,703 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $86,000 after acquiring an additional 8,065 shares in the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Banco Bradesco by 395.8% in the 1st quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 57,786 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $236,000 after buying an additional 46,132 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp boosted its stake in shares of Banco Bradesco by 33.8% in the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 93,002 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $428,000 after buying an additional 23,497 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of Banco Bradesco by 7.2% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 107,621 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $440,000 after buying an additional 7,244 shares during the period.

Banco Bradesco Company Profile

Banco Bradesco SA, together with its subsidiaries, provides various banking products and services to individuals, corporates, and businesses in Brazil and internationally. The company operates through The Banking, and The Insurance. The company offers leasing, investment banking, brokerage, and consortium management services, overdrafts, as well as credit cards, real estate products, pension plans, and capitalization bonds.

