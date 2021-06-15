BANCO DO BRASIL/S (OTCMKTS:BDORY) Stock Price Crosses Above 50-Day Moving Average of $5.90

BANCO DO BRASIL/S (OTCMKTS:BDORY) shares passed above its 50-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of $5.90 and traded as high as $7.14. BANCO DO BRASIL/S shares last traded at $7.05, with a volume of 146,833 shares trading hands.

The business’s 50 day moving average price is $5.90. The company has a current ratio of 1.26, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.76. The company has a market cap of $20.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.20 and a beta of 0.77.

The business also recently announced a Variable dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 7th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 25th were paid a $0.061 dividend. This represents a yield of 5.64%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, May 24th. This is a positive change from BANCO DO BRASIL/S’s previous Variable dividend of $0.06.

Banco do Brasil SA provides banking products and services for individuals, companies, and public sectors in Brazil and internationally. The company's Banking segment offers various products and services, including deposits, loans, and services to retail, wholesale, and public sector markets, as well as to micro-entrepreneurs and the low income population.

