Banco Macro Target of Unusually High Options Trading (NYSE:BMA)

Banco Macro S.A. (NYSE:BMA) was the target of unusually large options trading on Tuesday. Stock traders bought 6,143 call options on the stock. This represents an increase of approximately 954% compared to the typical daily volume of 583 call options.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in Banco Macro in the first quarter valued at about $258,000. Odey Asset Management Group Ltd increased its holdings in Banco Macro by 13.2% in the first quarter. Odey Asset Management Group Ltd now owns 1,616,796 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $21,584,000 after buying an additional 187,999 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of Banco Macro by 117.2% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 21,648 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $289,000 after purchasing an additional 11,679 shares during the last quarter. Marathon Asset Management LP bought a new position in shares of Banco Macro during the first quarter valued at approximately $2,003,000. Finally, Barclays PLC grew its holdings in shares of Banco Macro by 103.6% during the first quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 6,165 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $82,000 after purchasing an additional 3,137 shares during the last quarter.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut Banco Macro from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 14th.

Banco Macro stock traded up $0.06 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $17.72. The stock had a trading volume of 401,475 shares, compared to its average volume of 322,469. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a current ratio of 0.96. The company has a market capitalization of $1.19 billion, a PE ratio of 3.99 and a beta of 1.29. Banco Macro has a 12 month low of $11.45 and a 12 month high of $26.79. The business’s fifty day moving average is $14.63.

Banco Macro Company Profile

Banco Macro SA provides various banking products and services to retail and corporate customers in Argentina. It offers various retail banking products and services, such as savings and checking accounts, time deposits, credit and debit cards, consumer finance loans, mortgage loans, automobile loans, overdrafts, credit-related services, home and car insurance coverage, tax collection, utility payments, automated teller machines (ATMs), and money transfers.

