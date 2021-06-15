Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC) Shares Acquired by Cerity Partners LLC

Cerity Partners LLC boosted its stake in Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC) by 33.9% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 346,170 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 87,569 shares during the quarter. Cerity Partners LLC’s holdings in Bank of America were worth $13,393,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Lazard Freres Gestion S.A.S. acquired a new stake in shares of Bank of America during the fourth quarter worth $53,635,000. Royal Fund Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Bank of America by 276.6% during the 1st quarter. Royal Fund Management LLC now owns 26,136 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,011,000 after acquiring an additional 19,196 shares during the last quarter. Keybank National Association OH lifted its holdings in shares of Bank of America by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 3,121,358 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $94,608,000 after acquiring an additional 9,498 shares during the period. Monterey Private Wealth Inc. acquired a new position in Bank of America during the fourth quarter worth approximately $616,000. Finally, Anchor Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Bank of America in the 4th quarter worth $1,255,000. 70.23% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Bank of America alerts:

BAC has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Truist Securities began coverage on shares of Bank of America in a research report on Wednesday, June 2nd. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on shares of Bank of America from $35.00 to $44.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 1st. Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $42.00 price target on shares of Bank of America in a research note on Monday, May 10th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Bank of America from $36.00 to $38.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Monday, March 1st. Finally, Truist initiated coverage on Bank of America in a research report on Wednesday, June 2nd. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $38.97.

Shares of BAC stock traded down $0.40 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $40.96. 765,124 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 37,620,412. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $41.16. The stock has a market capitalization of $351.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.63, a P/E/G ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 1.56. Bank of America Co. has a 12 month low of $22.39 and a 12 month high of $43.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a current ratio of 0.76.

Bank of America (NYSE:BAC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 15th. The financial services provider reported $0.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.21. The company had revenue of $22.80 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $21.67 billion. Bank of America had a return on equity of 8.90% and a net margin of 24.09%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up .1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.40 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Bank of America Co. will post 3.11 EPS for the current year.

Bank of America announced that its board has approved a share repurchase program on Thursday, April 15th that allows the company to repurchase $25.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the financial services provider to purchase up to 7.6% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are often a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 25th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 4th will be issued a $0.18 dividend. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.76%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 3rd. Bank of America’s payout ratio is 38.50%.

About Bank of America

Bank of America Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides banking and financial products and services for individual consumers, small and middle-market businesses, institutional investors, large corporations, and governments worldwide. Its Consumer Banking segment offers traditional and money market savings accounts, certificates of deposit and IRAs, noninterest-and interest-bearing checking accounts, and investment accounts and products; and credit and debit cards, residential mortgages, and home equity loans, as well as direct and indirect loans, such as automotive, recreational vehicle, and consumer personal loans.

See Also: What is the Moving Average Convergence Divergence (MACD) oscillator?

Receive News & Ratings for Bank of America Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bank of America and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.