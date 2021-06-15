Bank of Montreal (BMO) – Investment Analysts’ Weekly Ratings Changes

A number of firms have modified their ratings and price targets on shares of Bank of Montreal (TSE: BMO) recently:

6/15/2021 – Bank of Montreal had its price target raised by analysts at National Bank Financial to C$139.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

6/15/2021 – Bank of Montreal had its price target raised by analysts at National Bankshares, Inc. from C$136.00 to C$139.00.

6/7/2021 – Bank of Montreal had its price target raised by analysts at Credit Suisse Group AG to C$138.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

6/7/2021 – Bank of Montreal had its price target raised by analysts at CSFB from C$131.00 to C$138.00.

5/27/2021 – Bank of Montreal had its price target raised by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from C$125.00 to C$141.00. They now have a “sector perform” rating on the stock.

5/27/2021 – Bank of Montreal had its price target raised by analysts at National Bank Financial to C$136.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

5/27/2021 – Bank of Montreal had its price target raised by analysts at National Bankshares, Inc. from C$128.00 to C$136.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

5/27/2021 – Bank of Montreal had its price target raised by analysts at Canaccord Genuity from C$132.00 to C$139.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

5/27/2021 – Bank of Montreal had its “outperform” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Credit Suisse Group AG. They now have a C$131.00 price target on the stock.

5/27/2021 – Bank of Montreal had its price target raised by analysts at CSFB from C$125.00 to C$131.00.

5/27/2021 – Bank of Montreal had its price target raised by analysts at Scotiabank from C$137.00 to C$138.00.

5/26/2021 – Bank of Montreal had its “outperform” rating reaffirmed by analysts at CIBC. They now have a C$136.00 price target on the stock.

5/20/2021 – Bank of Montreal had its price target raised by analysts at Credit Suisse Group AG to C$125.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

5/20/2021 – Bank of Montreal had its price target raised by analysts at Scotiabank from C$126.00 to C$137.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

5/20/2021 – Bank of Montreal had its price target raised by analysts at CIBC from C$122.00 to C$136.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

5/20/2021 – Bank of Montreal had its price target raised by analysts at CSFB from C$113.00 to C$125.00.

5/19/2021 – Bank of Montreal had its price target raised by analysts at Bank of America Co. from C$125.00 to C$142.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

5/18/2021 – Bank of Montreal had its price target raised by analysts at National Bank Financial to C$128.00. They now have a “sector perform” rating on the stock.

5/18/2021 – Bank of Montreal had its price target raised by analysts at Canaccord Genuity from C$125.00 to C$132.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

5/18/2021 – Bank of Montreal had its price target raised by analysts at National Bankshares, Inc. from C$121.00 to C$128.00.

BMO stock traded up C$1.01 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching C$127.51. 1,123,130 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,646,850. The stock has a market capitalization of C$82.54 billion and a P/E ratio of 14.00. Bank of Montreal has a 52-week low of C$70.29 and a 52-week high of C$129.14. The stock has a fifty day moving average of C$119.95.

Bank of Montreal (TSE:BMO) (NYSE:BMO) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 26th. The bank reported C$3.13 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of C$2.58 by C$0.55. The business had revenue of C$6.08 billion during the quarter. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Bank of Montreal will post 11.8006643 earnings per share for the current year.

Bank of Montreal provides diversified financial services primarily in North America. The company's personal banking products and services include checking and savings accounts, credit cards, mortgages, and financial and investment advice services; and commercial banking products and services comprise business deposit accounts, commercial credit cards, business loans and commercial mortgages, cash management solutions, foreign exchange, specialized banking programs, treasury and payment solutions, and risk management products for small business and commercial banking customers.

