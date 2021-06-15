Bank of Montreal (BMO) – Investment Analysts’ Weekly Ratings Changes

A number of firms have modified their ratings and price targets on shares of Bank of Montreal (TSE: BMO) recently:
- 6/15/2021 – Bank of Montreal had its price target raised by analysts at National Bank Financial to C$139.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.
- 6/15/2021 – Bank of Montreal had its price target raised by analysts at National Bankshares, Inc. from C$136.00 to C$139.00.
- 6/7/2021 – Bank of Montreal had its price target raised by analysts at Credit Suisse Group AG to C$138.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.
- 6/7/2021 – Bank of Montreal had its price target raised by analysts at CSFB from C$131.00 to C$138.00.
- 5/27/2021 – Bank of Montreal had its price target raised by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from C$125.00 to C$141.00. They now have a “sector perform” rating on the stock.
- 5/27/2021 – Bank of Montreal had its price target raised by analysts at National Bank Financial to C$136.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.
- 5/27/2021 – Bank of Montreal had its price target raised by analysts at National Bankshares, Inc. from C$128.00 to C$136.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.
- 5/27/2021 – Bank of Montreal had its price target raised by analysts at Canaccord Genuity from C$132.00 to C$139.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.
- 5/27/2021 – Bank of Montreal had its “outperform” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Credit Suisse Group AG. They now have a C$131.00 price target on the stock.
- 5/27/2021 – Bank of Montreal had its price target raised by analysts at CSFB from C$125.00 to C$131.00.
- 5/27/2021 – Bank of Montreal had its price target raised by analysts at Scotiabank from C$137.00 to C$138.00.
- 5/26/2021 – Bank of Montreal had its “outperform” rating reaffirmed by analysts at CIBC. They now have a C$136.00 price target on the stock.
- 5/20/2021 – Bank of Montreal had its price target raised by analysts at Credit Suisse Group AG to C$125.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.
- 5/20/2021 – Bank of Montreal had its price target raised by analysts at Scotiabank from C$126.00 to C$137.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.
- 5/20/2021 – Bank of Montreal had its price target raised by analysts at CIBC from C$122.00 to C$136.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.
- 5/20/2021 – Bank of Montreal had its price target raised by analysts at CSFB from C$113.00 to C$125.00.
- 5/19/2021 – Bank of Montreal had its price target raised by analysts at Bank of America Co. from C$125.00 to C$142.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.
- 5/18/2021 – Bank of Montreal had its price target raised by analysts at National Bank Financial to C$128.00. They now have a “sector perform” rating on the stock.
- 5/18/2021 – Bank of Montreal had its price target raised by analysts at Canaccord Genuity from C$125.00 to C$132.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.
- 5/18/2021 – Bank of Montreal had its price target raised by analysts at National Bankshares, Inc. from C$121.00 to C$128.00.
BMO stock traded up C$1.01 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching C$127.51. 1,123,130 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,646,850. The stock has a market capitalization of C$82.54 billion and a P/E ratio of 14.00. Bank of Montreal has a 52-week low of C$70.29 and a 52-week high of C$129.14. The stock has a fifty day moving average of C$119.95.
Bank of Montreal (TSE:BMO) (NYSE:BMO) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 26th. The bank reported C$3.13 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of C$2.58 by C$0.55. The business had revenue of C$6.08 billion during the quarter. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Bank of Montreal will post 11.8006643 earnings per share for the current year.
