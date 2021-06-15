Bank of Montreal (NYSE:BMO) Price Target Raised to C$139.00

Bank of Montreal (NYSE:BMO) (TSE:BMO) had its price target increased by stock analysts at BMO Capital Markets from C$136.00 to C$139.00 in a research report issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage presently has an “outperform” rating on the bank’s stock.

A number of other analysts also recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Bank of Montreal from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $113.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 20th. Canaccord Genuity raised their price objective on Bank of Montreal from $106.50 to $112.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Cannonball Research reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Bank of Montreal in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. Bank of America upgraded Bank of Montreal from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Finally, Barclays raised their target price on Bank of Montreal from C$125.00 to C$126.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $113.50.

Shares of BMO traded down $0.09 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $104.25. The company had a trading volume of 9,687 shares, compared to its average volume of 801,426. Bank of Montreal has a 1-year low of $51.43 and a 1-year high of $106.88. The company has a market capitalization of $67.47 billion, a PE ratio of 14.95, a PEG ratio of 0.72 and a beta of 1.32. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $97.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 1.00.

Bank of Montreal (NYSE:BMO) (TSE:BMO) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 25th. The bank reported $3.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.18 by $0.95. Bank of Montreal had a return on equity of 14.17% and a net margin of 18.81%. The business had revenue of $6.08 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.26 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.04 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Bank of Montreal will post 9.67 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec lifted its stake in Bank of Montreal by 42.9% during the first quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 10,520,000 shares of the bank’s stock worth $937,622,000 after purchasing an additional 3,159,000 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Bank of Montreal during the fourth quarter worth approximately $558,908,000. CIBC Asset Management Inc lifted its stake in Bank of Montreal by 4.4% during the first quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 6,279,552 shares of the bank’s stock worth $559,304,000 after purchasing an additional 262,546 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its stake in Bank of Montreal by 12.2% during the first quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 3,479,413 shares of the bank’s stock worth $389,764,000 after purchasing an additional 377,033 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fiera Capital Corp lifted its stake in Bank of Montreal by 7.5% during the first quarter. Fiera Capital Corp now owns 3,447,013 shares of the bank’s stock worth $307,114,000 after purchasing an additional 241,317 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 40.90% of the company’s stock.

Bank of Montreal Company Profile

Bank of Montreal provides diversified financial services primarily in North America. The company's personal banking products and services include checking and savings accounts, credit cards, mortgages, and financial and investment advice services; and commercial banking products and services comprise business deposit accounts, commercial credit cards, business loans and commercial mortgages, cash management solutions, foreign exchange, specialized banking programs, treasury and payment solutions, and risk management products for small business and commercial banking customers.

