BankUnited, Inc. (NYSE:BKU) Shares Acquired by New York State Common Retirement Fund

New York State Common Retirement Fund lifted its holdings in shares of BankUnited, Inc. (NYSE:BKU) by 4.4% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 365,704 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 15,313 shares during the quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund owned about 0.39% of BankUnited worth $16,073,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in BankUnited by 0.4% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 13,671,845 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $600,877,000 after acquiring an additional 47,896 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its stake in BankUnited by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 9,946,734 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $345,947,000 after purchasing an additional 61,757 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in BankUnited by 5.9% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,956,828 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $137,618,000 after purchasing an additional 219,789 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in BankUnited by 3.1% in the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,258,274 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $43,762,000 after purchasing an additional 38,349 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank purchased a new position in BankUnited in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $39,504,000. 99.10% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other BankUnited news, insider Jay D. Richards sold 1,627 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.82, for a total value of $76,176.14. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 28,994 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,357,499.08. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Douglas J. Pauls sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.99, for a total value of $143,970.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 34,054 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,634,251.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 6,927 shares of company stock valued at $326,015. Corporate insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Shares of BKU opened at $45.01 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $46.23. BankUnited, Inc. has a 12-month low of $16.28 and a 12-month high of $50.71. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.39, a PEG ratio of 4.78 and a beta of 1.44.

BankUnited (NYSE:BKU) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 21st. The financial services provider reported $1.06 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.74 by $0.32. BankUnited had a return on equity of 11.23% and a net margin of 28.26%. The firm had revenue of $226.54 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $228.00 million. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.33) earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that BankUnited, Inc. will post 3.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, April 15th were issued a dividend of $0.23 per share. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.04%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, April 14th. BankUnited’s dividend payout ratio is presently 44.66%.

BKU has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Compass Point increased their price target on shares of BankUnited from $48.00 to $54.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 18th. Hovde Group upgraded shares of BankUnited from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price target for the company from $42.00 to $51.00 in a research note on Monday, March 8th. Janney Montgomery Scott lowered shares of BankUnited from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 3rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of BankUnited from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $53.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of BankUnited from $50.00 to $52.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $41.73.

BankUnited, Inc operates as the bank holding company for BankUnited, a national banking association that provides a range of banking services in the United States. The company offers deposit products, such as checking, money market deposit, and savings accounts; certificates of deposit; and treasury and cash management services.

