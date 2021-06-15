Bao Finance Price Down 4% Over Last Week (BAO)

Bao Finance (CURRENCY:BAO) traded down 2.9% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on June 15th. One Bao Finance coin can now be bought for about $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC on exchanges. Bao Finance has a market cap of $15.26 million and $784,869.00 worth of Bao Finance was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Bao Finance has traded down 4% against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002503 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.87 or 0.00002179 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $23.98 or 0.00060009 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 10.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $59.91 or 0.00149929 BTC.

Egoras (EGR) traded 9.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0994 or 0.00000249 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $72.43 or 0.00181267 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 28.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 6.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $391.16 or 0.00978937 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded up 18.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.26 or 0.00003162 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $40,143.44 or 1.00464507 BTC.

About Bao Finance

Bao Finance’s launch date was December 2nd, 2020. Bao Finance’s total supply is 560,270,974,250 coins and its circulating supply is 34,066,471,176 coins. Bao Finance’s official Twitter account is @thebaoman and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Bao (包) stands for a treasure or package. Something wonderful that is wrapped up in another layer. Bao buns, or in Chinese Baozi (包子) are delicious wrapped dumplings. These bao buns are the tradition of taking something good that exists and wrapping it up into being a new treasure. Bao Finance aims to do this by being a new protocol that adds features to existing DeFi systems. The BAO token acts as a governance token for the fully community-run project. It is also backed by the insurance fund where all Bao fees go. “

Buying and Selling Bao Finance

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bao Finance directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Bao Finance should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Bao Finance using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

