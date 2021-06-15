Barclays PLC (NYSE:BCS) Given Average Recommendation of “Buy” by Brokerages

Barclays PLC (NYSE:BCS) has been assigned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the twelve research firms that are covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12 month target price among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $11.00.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on BCS. Credit Suisse Group raised shares of Barclays from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 16th. Berenberg Bank reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Barclays in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Barclays in a research report on Monday, April 12th. Morgan Stanley raised shares of Barclays to an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, June 7th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Barclays in a research report on Tuesday, February 23rd.

Shares of BCS opened at $10.24 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $44.45 billion, a PE ratio of 12.34, a P/E/G ratio of 0.19 and a beta of 1.62. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $10.31. The company has a quick ratio of 1.39, a current ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.34. Barclays has a 12 month low of $4.60 and a 12 month high of $10.78.

Barclays (NYSE:BCS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 30th. The financial services provider reported $0.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.41 by $0.15. The company had revenue of $8.13 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.83 billion. Barclays had a net margin of 12.64% and a return on equity of 4.18%. As a group, research analysts forecast that Barclays will post 1.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. 180 Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Barclays in the 1st quarter valued at about $169,000. Earnest Partners LLC increased its stake in Barclays by 104.4% in the 1st quarter. Earnest Partners LLC now owns 171,552 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,755,000 after buying an additional 87,615 shares during the last quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Barclays in the 1st quarter valued at about $253,000. Verition Fund Management LLC purchased a new stake in Barclays in the 1st quarter valued at about $2,634,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its stake in Barclays by 52.8% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,118,587 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $11,443,000 after buying an additional 386,525 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 2.24% of the company’s stock.

About Barclays

Barclays PLC, through its subsidiaries, provides various financial products and services in the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, the Americas, Africa, the Middle East, and Asia. The company operates through Barclays UK and Barclays International divisions. It offers financial services, such as retail banking, credit cards, wholesale banking, investment banking, wealth management, and investment management services.

