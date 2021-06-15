Barend Reijn Sells 15,000 Shares of SunOpta Inc. (NASDAQ:STKL) Stock

SunOpta Inc. (NASDAQ:STKL) (TSE:SOY) insider Barend Reijn sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.10, for a total value of $196,500.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 65,489 shares in the company, valued at $857,905.90. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.
Barend Reijn also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Friday, June 11th, Barend Reijn sold 17,532 shares of SunOpta stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.21, for a total value of $231,597.72.
- On Wednesday, May 19th, Barend Reijn sold 8,886 shares of SunOpta stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.36, for a total value of $109,830.96.
- On Monday, May 17th, Barend Reijn sold 9,711 shares of SunOpta stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.49, for a total value of $121,290.39.
Shares of STKL traded up $0.08 on Tuesday, reaching $13.17. 949,313 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,086,778. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 2.16. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.38 billion, a PE ratio of 18.04 and a beta of 2.04. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $13.08. SunOpta Inc. has a 52-week low of $4.38 and a 52-week high of $17.07.
Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Oaktree Capital Management LP increased its position in shares of SunOpta by 156.1% during the first quarter. Oaktree Capital Management LP now owns 20,726,126 shares of the company’s stock valued at $306,125,000 after acquiring an additional 12,633,427 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC increased its position in shares of SunOpta by 5.4% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,638,784 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,590,000 after acquiring an additional 186,718 shares during the last quarter. Nomura Holdings Inc. increased its position in shares of SunOpta by 0.6% during the first quarter. Nomura Holdings Inc. now owns 3,579,023 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,655,000 after acquiring an additional 20,000 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its position in shares of SunOpta by 14.4% during the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 2,031,796 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,709,000 after acquiring an additional 255,737 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of SunOpta by 676.1% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,429,592 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,114,000 after acquiring an additional 1,245,383 shares during the last quarter. 68.60% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
STKL has been the topic of a number of research reports. Craig Hallum upped their price target on SunOpta from $15.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 4th. Zacks Investment Research raised SunOpta from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, May 14th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity initiated coverage on SunOpta in a research note on Monday, April 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $20.00 price objective for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $16.40.
About SunOpta
SunOpta Inc manufactures and sells plant-based and fruit-based food and beverage products to retail customers, foodservice distributors, branded food companies, and food manufacturers worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Plant-Based Foods and Beverages, and Fruit-Based Foods and Beverages.
