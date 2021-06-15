Barend Reijn Sells 15,000 Shares of SunOpta Inc. (NASDAQ:STKL) Stock

SunOpta Inc. (NASDAQ:STKL) (TSE:SOY) insider Barend Reijn sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.10, for a total value of $196,500.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 65,489 shares in the company, valued at $857,905.90. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Barend Reijn also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, June 11th, Barend Reijn sold 17,532 shares of SunOpta stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.21, for a total value of $231,597.72.

On Wednesday, May 19th, Barend Reijn sold 8,886 shares of SunOpta stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.36, for a total value of $109,830.96.

On Monday, May 17th, Barend Reijn sold 9,711 shares of SunOpta stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.49, for a total value of $121,290.39.

Shares of STKL traded up $0.08 on Tuesday, reaching $13.17. 949,313 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,086,778. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 2.16. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.38 billion, a PE ratio of 18.04 and a beta of 2.04. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $13.08. SunOpta Inc. has a 52-week low of $4.38 and a 52-week high of $17.07.

SunOpta (NASDAQ:STKL) (TSE:SOY) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 12th. The company reported $0.01 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.02) by $0.03. The company had revenue of $207.64 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $207.60 million. SunOpta had a return on equity of 3.26% and a net margin of 7.30%. As a group, analysts forecast that SunOpta Inc. will post 0.01 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Oaktree Capital Management LP increased its position in shares of SunOpta by 156.1% during the first quarter. Oaktree Capital Management LP now owns 20,726,126 shares of the company’s stock valued at $306,125,000 after acquiring an additional 12,633,427 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC increased its position in shares of SunOpta by 5.4% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,638,784 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,590,000 after acquiring an additional 186,718 shares during the last quarter. Nomura Holdings Inc. increased its position in shares of SunOpta by 0.6% during the first quarter. Nomura Holdings Inc. now owns 3,579,023 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,655,000 after acquiring an additional 20,000 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its position in shares of SunOpta by 14.4% during the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 2,031,796 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,709,000 after acquiring an additional 255,737 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of SunOpta by 676.1% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,429,592 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,114,000 after acquiring an additional 1,245,383 shares during the last quarter. 68.60% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

STKL has been the topic of a number of research reports. Craig Hallum upped their price target on SunOpta from $15.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 4th. Zacks Investment Research raised SunOpta from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, May 14th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity initiated coverage on SunOpta in a research note on Monday, April 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $20.00 price objective for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $16.40.

About SunOpta

SunOpta Inc manufactures and sells plant-based and fruit-based food and beverage products to retail customers, foodservice distributors, branded food companies, and food manufacturers worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Plant-Based Foods and Beverages, and Fruit-Based Foods and Beverages.

