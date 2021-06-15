Barfresh Food Group, Inc. (OTCMKTS:BRFH) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Barfresh Food Group, Inc. (OTCMKTS:BRFH) was the target of a large increase in short interest during the month of May. As of May 28th, there was short interest totalling 30,600 shares, an increase of 43.7% from the May 13th total of 21,300 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 30,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.0 days.

BRFH opened at $0.60 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 1.01 and a quick ratio of 0.79. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $0.48. Barfresh Food Group has a fifty-two week low of $0.17 and a fifty-two week high of $0.64.

Barfresh Food Group (OTCMKTS:BRFH) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 17th. The company reported ($0.01) EPS for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.01). Barfresh Food Group had a negative return on equity of 133.66% and a negative net margin of 140.47%. The company had revenue of $1.02 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.08 million. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Barfresh Food Group will post -0.01 EPS for the current year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Barfresh Food Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 9th.

About Barfresh Food Group

Barfresh Food Group, Inc manufactures and distributes ready to blend frozen beverages in the United States. The company offers portion controlled and ready to blend beverage ingredient packs for smoothies, shakes, frappes, cocktails, and mocktails. It primarily serves the restaurant chains and the foodservice industry.

