Basf (ETR:BAS) Stock Passes Above 200-Day Moving Average of $0.00

Basf Se (ETR:BAS) shares crossed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of €0.00 ($0.00) and traded as high as €67.79 ($79.75). Basf shares last traded at €67.51 ($79.42), with a volume of 1,869,005 shares.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Barclays set a €72.00 ($84.71) target price on Basf and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, May 17th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €88.00 ($103.53) price target on Basf and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 30th. Sanford C. Bernstein set a €106.00 ($124.71) price objective on Basf and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 13th. Berenberg Bank set a €74.00 ($87.06) price objective on Basf and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, April 30th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €65.00 ($76.47) price target on Basf and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, May 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. Basf presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of €77.73 ($91.45).

The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of €69.24. The stock has a market capitalization of $61.76 billion and a PE ratio of -273.32. The company has a quick ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 1.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 52.00.

BASF SE operates as a chemical company worldwide. It operates through six segments: Chemicals, Materials, Industrial Solutions, Surface Technologies, Nutrition & Care, and Agricultural Solutions. The Chemicals segment provides petrochemicals and intermediates. The Materials segment offers advanced materials and their precursors for applications and systems, such as isocyanates and polyamides, as well as inorganic basic products and specialties for plastic and plastic processing industries.

