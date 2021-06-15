Basic Attention Token (BAT) Trading 5.7% Higher Over Last Week

Basic Attention Token (CURRENCY:BAT) traded down 0.7% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on June 15th. Basic Attention Token has a market capitalization of $1.02 billion and $210.12 million worth of Basic Attention Token was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Basic Attention Token has traded 5.7% higher against the US dollar. One Basic Attention Token coin can currently be bought for about $0.68 or 0.00001706 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Basic Attention Token alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $24.31 or 0.00060740 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.59 or 0.00003972 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002499 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $8.79 or 0.00021964 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002501 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $307.09 or 0.00767271 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $33.57 or 0.00083866 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $3,119.76 or 0.07794775 BTC.

Basic Attention Token Profile

Basic Attention Token is a coin. Its genesis date was May 29th, 2017. Basic Attention Token’s total supply is 1,500,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 1,497,474,262 coins. The official website for Basic Attention Token is basicattentiontoken.org . Basic Attention Token’s official Twitter account is @AttentionToken and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Basic Attention Token is /r/BATProject and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “The Basic Attention Token is an Ethereum-based token that can be used to obtain a variety of advertising and attention-based services on the Brave platform, a new Blockchain based digital advertising system. User attention is privately monitored in the Brave browser and publishers are rewarded accordingly with BATs. Users also get a share of BATs for participating. “

Basic Attention Token Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Basic Attention Token directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Basic Attention Token should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Basic Attention Token using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Basic Attention Token Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Basic Attention Token and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.