BASIC (BASIC) Trading Down 30.2% Over Last Week

BASIC (CURRENCY:BASIC) traded down 8.2% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on June 15th. One BASIC coin can currently be bought for $0.0030 or 0.00000007 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, BASIC has traded 30.2% lower against the dollar. BASIC has a total market cap of $14.80 million and approximately $206,280.00 worth of BASIC was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $24.21 or 0.00060475 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.60 or 0.00004006 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002499 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $8.83 or 0.00022048 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002501 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $307.20 or 0.00767371 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $33.47 or 0.00083598 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded down 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $3,114.36 or 0.07779459 BTC.

About BASIC

BASIC is a coin. BASIC’s total supply is 8,326,258,167 coins and its circulating supply is 4,965,151,055 coins. BASIC’s official Twitter account is @thebasicfinance and its Facebook page is accessible here . BASIC’s official website is basic.finance . BASIC’s official message board is medium.com/thebasic

According to CryptoCompare, “BASIC is an Erc-20 based token designed for automating rewards while providing benefits to the crypto finance users. “

BASIC Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as BASIC directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire BASIC should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase BASIC using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

