Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft (ETR:BMW) Shares Pass Above 200 Day Moving Average of $0.00

Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft (ETR:BMW)’s share price passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of €0.00 ($0.00) and traded as high as €94.84 ($111.58). Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft shares last traded at €94.74 ($111.46), with a volume of 941,041 shares traded.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on BMW. Oddo Bhf set a €80.00 ($94.12) price target on shares of Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, May 10th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €109.00 ($128.24) target price on shares of Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 3rd. Warburg Research set a €100.00 ($117.65) target price on shares of Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 21st. UBS Group set a €93.00 ($109.41) target price on shares of Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Finally, Kepler Capital Markets set a €79.00 ($92.94) target price on shares of Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, May 10th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of €95.13 ($111.92).

The business has a fifty day moving average of €87.17. The stock has a market capitalization of $57.06 billion and a P/E ratio of 16.54. The company has a quick ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 164.54.

Bayerische Motoren Werke AG, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and sells automobiles and motorcycles, and spare parts and accessories worldwide. It operates through Automotive, Motorcycles, and Financial Services segments. The Automotive segment develops, manufactures, assembles, and sells automobiles and off-road vehicles under the BMW, MINI, and Rolls-Royce brands; and spare parts and accessories, as well as offers mobility services.

