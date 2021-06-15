Beam Price Reaches $0.67 on Exchanges (BEAM)

Beam (CURRENCY:BEAM) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 10:00 AM E.T. on June 15th. Over the last seven days, Beam has traded up 14.7% against the dollar. Beam has a total market capitalization of $60.60 million and approximately $17.05 million worth of Beam was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Beam coin can currently be bought for about $0.67 or 0.00001670 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Beam alerts:

Safe (SAFE) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.50 or 0.00001244 BTC.

FABRK (FAB) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000003 BTC.

SnowGem (XSG) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0441 or 0.00000231 BTC.

Vidulum (VDL) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0413 or 0.00000103 BTC.

Grimm (GRIMM) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0021 or 0.00000005 BTC.

Defis (XGM) traded 67% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Litecash (CASH) traded 10.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0191 or 0.00000048 BTC.

SaveToken (SAVE) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

0cash (ZCH) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0028 or 0.00000007 BTC.

About Beam

Beam (BEAM) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the

Equihash

hashing algorithm. It was first traded on January 3rd, 2019. Beam’s total supply is 90,287,240 coins. The Reddit community for Beam is /r/beamprivacy and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Beam’s official Twitter account is @beamprivacy and its Facebook page is accessible here. Beam’s official website is www.beam.mw.

According to CryptoCompare, “Beam is a scalable, confidential cryptocurrency based on an elegant and innovative Mimblewimble protocol. Users have complete control over privacy – a user decides which information will be available and to which parties, having complete control over his personal data in accordance with his will and applicable laws. “

Buying and Selling Beam

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Beam directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Beam should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Beam using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Beam Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Beam and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.