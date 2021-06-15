Bean Cash Price Up 16.6% Over Last 7 Days (BITB)

Bean Cash (CURRENCY:BITB) traded up 24.2% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 20:00 PM ET on June 15th. One Bean Cash coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC on popular exchanges. Over the last seven days, Bean Cash has traded 16.6% higher against the US dollar. Bean Cash has a market cap of $1.59 million and $50.00 worth of Bean Cash was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Measurable Data Token (MDT) traded 5.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0348 or 0.00000087 BTC.

Bitcoin Atom (BCA) traded down 16.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000355 BTC.

Qbao (QBT) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0083 or 0.00000021 BTC.

EDRCoin (EDRC) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0156 or 0.00000039 BTC.

X-Coin (XCO) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0024 or 0.00000006 BTC.

High Voltage (HVCO) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0151 or 0.00000038 BTC.

Cybereits (CRE) traded up 26.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0013 or 0.00000003 BTC.

About Bean Cash

Bean Cash (BITB) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the SHA256 hashing algorithm. Bean Cash’s total supply is 4,212,382,000 coins. Bean Cash’s official website is www.beancash.org . The official message board for Bean Cash is www.bitbean.org/forum . Bean Cash’s official Twitter account is @BeanCash_BEAN and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Bean Cash is https://reddit.com/r/BeanCashOfficial and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “BitBean is another alternative cryptocurrency. Its Proof of Stake is different from other coins. In addition to only giving all coins that have over 6 hours of age only 6 hours of age in the PoS calculations, the blocks which are found are static blocks similar to PoW. Each PoS block is 1000 coins. “Bean Cash (Ticker: BEAN) is a re-brand of the digital currency and network, previously known as “BitBean” (Ticker: BITB). The “BitBean” blockchain and network began on February 13th., 2015. In 2018 a private company (unrelated to the cryptocurrency previously known as “BitBean”) began using US Trademark authority to usurp the name “BitBean” for its own use. Pre-empting this action, in late 2017, it was decided by Bean Core to rebrand to Bean Cash to avoid unnecessary conflicts. It was the first 'crypto-currency' to implement a maximum of 20MB block sizes, based on Gavin Andersen's proposals to fix Bitcoin's scalability limitations. BitBean was also the first 'cryptocurrency' to pioneer the use of static block rewards in a Proof of Bean (PoB) system — which now makes energy wasting PoW (Proof of Work) systems, inefficient, expensive and archaic!” “

Buying and Selling Bean Cash

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bean Cash directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Bean Cash should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Bean Cash using one of the exchanges listed above.

