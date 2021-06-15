BeatzCoin (BTZC) Trading 19.5% Higher Over Last 7 Days

BeatzCoin (CURRENCY:BTZC) traded up 3% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on June 15th. BeatzCoin has a market capitalization of $3.54 million and approximately $135.00 worth of BeatzCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One BeatzCoin coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0015 or 0.00000004 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, BeatzCoin has traded up 19.5% against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

WAX (WAXP) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000377 BTC.

0Chain (ZCN) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.64 or 0.00001600 BTC.

Metaverse Dualchain Network Architecture (DNA) traded 3.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000002 BTC.

LiquidApps (DAPP) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0187 or 0.00000047 BTC.

Centric Cash (CNS) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

YAS (YAS) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0773 or 0.00000193 BTC.

Nokencoin (NOKN) traded up 25.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0109 or 0.00000027 BTC.

Ndau (NDAU) traded up 12.2% against the dollar and now trades at $35.91 or 0.00089612 BTC.

Ace Entertainment (ACE) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0039 or 0.00000033 BTC.

BeatzCoin Coin Profile

BeatzCoin (BTZC) is a coin. Its launch date was January 1st, 2018. BeatzCoin’s total supply is 3,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 2,385,782,975 coins. The Reddit community for BeatzCoin is https://reddit.com/r/BeatzCoin . BeatzCoin’s official Twitter account is @BeatzCoin and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “VibraVid will provide a platform for creators to upload, store, market, rent and sell their content to users with the added benefits of being able to crowdfund and sell merchandise and event tickets directly to their subscribers and fans. BeatzCoin is a Tron-Based cryptocurrency which will fuel the platform by allowing creators and users to exchange them, peer-to-peer, for goods and services, prizes and bounties. “

Buying and Selling BeatzCoin

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as BeatzCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire BeatzCoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase BeatzCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

