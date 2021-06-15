Beaxy (BXY) Achieves Market Capitalization of $1.28 Million

Beaxy (CURRENCY:BXY) traded 7.9% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 14:00 PM ET on June 15th. One Beaxy coin can currently be bought for about $0.0045 or 0.00000011 BTC on exchanges. Over the last seven days, Beaxy has traded 2.3% lower against the U.S. dollar. Beaxy has a market cap of $1.28 million and $463.00 worth of Beaxy was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $25.75 or 0.00062461 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 9.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.68 or 0.00004078 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002426 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $9.11 or 0.00022098 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002429 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $320.14 or 0.00776462 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 3.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $34.64 or 0.00084020 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $3,226.21 or 0.07824667 BTC.

About Beaxy

Beaxy is a coin. Its launch date was February 9th, 2018. Beaxy’s total supply is 500,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 283,295,490 coins. The Reddit community for Beaxy is /r/BeaxyExchange . Beaxy’s official message board is medium.com/beaxy-exchange . The official website for Beaxy is beaxy.com . Beaxy’s official Twitter account is @BeaxyExchange and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Beaxy is a cryptocurrency exchange built by coders and traders to help the trading community with their needs. The Beaxy conducts an IP whitelisting process to new users, utilises hot & cold wallets, and has the exchange vetted by white-hackers to protect the traders. On the Beaxy Exchange platform, the traders have at their disposal different order types such as including limits, stops, trailing orders, OSO, etc. Beaxy has two tokens in use on the ecosystem, BXY and PLS. The BXY is an Ethereum-based ERC 20 token used to mitigate the fees and ease the transactions within the Beaxy network. The PLS provides loyalty rewards to qualified holders, to be a qualified holder the users need to convert their BXY to PLS. “

Beaxy Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Beaxy directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Beaxy should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Beaxy using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

