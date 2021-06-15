bebe stores (OTCMKTS:BEBE) Share Price Crosses Above 200 Day Moving Average of $0.00

bebe stores, inc. (OTCMKTS:BEBE) shares passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $0.00 and traded as high as $6.23. bebe stores shares last traded at $6.23, with a volume of 751 shares trading hands.

The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $5.42.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 10th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 26th were issued a dividend of $0.06 per share. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.85%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 25th.

bebe stores, inc. does not have significant operations. Previously, it was engaged in the design, development, and production of women's apparel and accessories. The company marketed its products under the bebe and BEBE SPORT brand names through its retail stores; bebe.com, an online store; and 39 bebe outlet stores.

