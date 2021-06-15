Bed Bath & Beyond Inc. (NASDAQ:BBBY) Given Average Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

Bed Bath & Beyond Inc. (NASDAQ:BBBY) has earned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the seventeen analysts that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $26.00.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Loop Capital reduced their target price on shares of Bed Bath & Beyond from $30.00 to $24.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 16th. Telsey Advisory Group reduced their target price on shares of Bed Bath & Beyond from $40.00 to $30.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 15th. KeyCorp reiterated a “sell” rating and issued a $22.00 target price on shares of Bed Bath & Beyond in a research report on Friday. Wedbush cut their price objective on shares of Bed Bath & Beyond from $33.00 to $27.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 15th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of Bed Bath & Beyond from $23.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, April 19th.

NASDAQ:BBBY opened at $30.16 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 1.58 and a quick ratio of 0.85. The business’s fifty day moving average is $27.37. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.22 billion, a PE ratio of -24.72 and a beta of 1.83. Bed Bath & Beyond has a fifty-two week low of $7.39 and a fifty-two week high of $53.90.

Bed Bath & Beyond (NASDAQ:BBBY) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 14th. The retailer reported $0.40 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $2.62 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.65 billion. Bed Bath & Beyond had a negative net margin of 1.63% and a negative return on equity of 8.44%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 15.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.38 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Bed Bath & Beyond will post 1.5 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Joshua Schechter bought 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, April 16th. The stock was bought at an average price of $25.02 per share, with a total value of $75,060.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 24,016 shares in the company, valued at approximately $600,880.32. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Gustavo Arnal acquired 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 16th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $25.45 per share, with a total value of $509,000.00. Following the purchase, the chief financial officer now owns 300,769 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,654,571.05. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have acquired 23,500 shares of company stock valued at $596,835. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Hanseatic Management Services Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Bed Bath & Beyond by 2.9% in the first quarter. Hanseatic Management Services Inc. now owns 14,833 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $432,000 after purchasing an additional 419 shares during the period. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Bed Bath & Beyond in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $284,000. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky boosted its stake in shares of Bed Bath & Beyond by 2.5% in the first quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 36,820 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $1,073,000 after purchasing an additional 900 shares during the period. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund boosted its stake in shares of Bed Bath & Beyond by 1.9% in the first quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 51,904 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $1,513,000 after purchasing an additional 972 shares during the period. Finally, Logan Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Bed Bath & Beyond in the first quarter valued at approximately $29,000. 95.57% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Bed Bath & Beyond Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a chain of retail stores. It operates through two segments, North American Retail and Institutional Sales. The company sells a range of domestics merchandise, including bed linens and related items, bath items, and kitchen textiles; and home furnishings, such as kitchen and tabletop items, fine tabletop, basic housewares, general home furnishings, consumables, and various juvenile products.

