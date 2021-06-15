Beldex (BDX) Hits One Day Trading Volume of $179,527.00

Beldex (CURRENCY:BDX) traded down 3% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on June 15th. Beldex has a total market capitalization of $67.62 million and $179,527.00 worth of Beldex was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Beldex coin can currently be bought for $0.0690 or 0.00000173 BTC on exchanges. During the last seven days, Beldex has traded up 12.8% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Electroneum (ETN) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0075 or 0.00000019 BTC.

TurtleCoin (TRTL) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

ZumCoin (ZUM) traded down 20.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0016 or 0.00000004 BTC.

uPlexa (UPX) traded up 9.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Qwertycoin (QWC) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

CROAT (CROAT) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0028 or 0.00000007 BTC.

BitcoiNote (BTCN) traded down 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0076 or 0.00000019 BTC.

Citadel (CTL) traded down 6.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0064 or 0.00000016 BTC.

Newton Coin Project (NCP) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Xeonbit (XNB) traded down 100% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Beldex Profile

Beldex (BDX) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the

Cryptonight

hashing algorithm. It launched on August 15th, 2018. Beldex’s total supply is 1,400,222,610 coins and its circulating supply is 980,222,595 coins. The official message board for Beldex is medium.com/beldex. The official website for Beldex is beldex.io. Beldex’s official Twitter account is @BeldexCoin and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “BELDEX is a cryptocurrency ecosystem that has emerged with the sole purpose of resolving some of the key issues faced by the crypto world like privacy, liquidity, and usability. BELDEX coins cannot be traced back due to encryption. This is achieved by masking the sender and receiver addresses. With the usage of RingXT coin algorithm, BELDEX ensures “stealth” mode during the transactions. “

Beldex Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Beldex directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Beldex should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Beldex using one of the exchanges listed above.

