Beldex Price Hits $0.0690 (BDX)

Beldex (CURRENCY:BDX) traded 3% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on June 15th. During the last week, Beldex has traded up 12.8% against the U.S. dollar. Beldex has a market cap of $67.62 million and $179,527.00 worth of Beldex was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Beldex coin can now be purchased for about $0.0690 or 0.00000173 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Electroneum (ETN) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0075 or 0.00000019 BTC.

TurtleCoin (TRTL) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

ZumCoin (ZUM) traded 20.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0016 or 0.00000004 BTC.

uPlexa (UPX) traded 9.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Qwertycoin (QWC) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

CROAT (CROAT) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0028 or 0.00000007 BTC.

BitcoiNote (BTCN) traded 5.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0076 or 0.00000019 BTC.

Citadel (CTL) traded down 6.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0064 or 0.00000016 BTC.

Newton Coin Project (NCP) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Xeonbit (XNB) traded down 100% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Beldex Coin Profile

Beldex is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the

Cryptonight

hashing algorithm. It was first traded on August 15th, 2018. Beldex’s total supply is 1,400,222,610 coins and its circulating supply is 980,222,595 coins. The official message board for Beldex is medium.com/beldex. Beldex’s official Twitter account is @BeldexCoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. Beldex’s official website is beldex.io.

According to CryptoCompare, “BELDEX is a cryptocurrency ecosystem that has emerged with the sole purpose of resolving some of the key issues faced by the crypto world like privacy, liquidity, and usability. BELDEX coins cannot be traced back due to encryption. This is achieved by masking the sender and receiver addresses. With the usage of RingXT coin algorithm, BELDEX ensures “stealth” mode during the transactions. “

Beldex Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Beldex directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Beldex should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Beldex using one of the exchanges listed above.

