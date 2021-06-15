BellRing Brands, Inc. (NYSE:BRBR) Stake Lessened by Rhumbline Advisers

Rhumbline Advisers lessened its stake in BellRing Brands, Inc. (NYSE:BRBR) by 5.3% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 66,167 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,719 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers owned about 0.17% of BellRing Brands worth $1,562,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its stake in BellRing Brands by 10.0% during the first quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 51,831 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,224,000 after purchasing an additional 4,711 shares during the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale bought a new stake in BellRing Brands during the first quarter valued at $133,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in BellRing Brands by 122.4% during the first quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 5,450 shares of the company’s stock valued at $129,000 after purchasing an additional 3,000 shares during the last quarter. Hodges Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in BellRing Brands during the first quarter valued at $3,567,000. Finally, Hsbc Holdings PLC bought a new stake in BellRing Brands during the fourth quarter valued at $252,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.02% of the company’s stock.

BRBR stock opened at $28.89 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 51.59, a P/E/G ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 0.86. The business has a 50-day moving average of $26.55. BellRing Brands, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $17.68 and a fifty-two week high of $29.91.

BellRing Brands (NYSE:BRBR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $0.15 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.12 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $282.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $269.25 million. BellRing Brands had a net margin of 2.06% and a negative return on equity of 1.22%. On average, equities analysts forecast that BellRing Brands, Inc. will post 0.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts have weighed in on BRBR shares. Stephens started coverage on shares of BellRing Brands in a research note on Monday, May 10th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $30.00 target price for the company. Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of BellRing Brands from $29.00 to $32.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of BellRing Brands from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of BellRing Brands from $25.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 20th. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell upped their price target on shares of BellRing Brands from $29.00 to $32.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $29.62.

BellRing Brands, Inc manufactures and sells nutrition products in the United States and internationally. It offers ready-to-drink (RTD) protein shakes, other RTD beverages, powders, and nutrition bars and supplements. The company provides its products primarily under the Premier Protein, Premier Nutrition, Dymatize, PowerBar, Bell Ring, Joint Juice, and Supreme Protein brands.

