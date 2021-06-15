BELLUS Health Inc. (NASDAQ:BLU) Receives Consensus Rating of “Buy” from Brokerages

BELLUS Health Inc. (NASDAQ:BLU) has been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the nine analysts that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have issued a hold recommendation and six have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price target among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $8.62.

Several research firms recently weighed in on BLU. Evercore ISI restated a “buy” rating and issued a $12.00 price target on shares of BELLUS Health in a research note on Sunday, May 23rd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded BELLUS Health from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, May 14th.

BELLUS Health stock opened at $3.47 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $271.83 million, a P/E ratio of -6.55 and a beta of 0.25. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $3.94. BELLUS Health has a twelve month low of $2.01 and a twelve month high of $12.03.

BELLUS Health (NASDAQ:BLU) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, May 9th. The company reported ($0.20) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.14) by ($0.06). BELLUS Health had a negative return on equity of 28.96% and a negative net margin of 249,173.31%. On average, research analysts forecast that BELLUS Health will post -0.81 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of BLU. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of BELLUS Health during the 1st quarter valued at $76,000. Endurant Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of BELLUS Health during the 1st quarter valued at $1,205,000. Janus Henderson Group PLC lifted its holdings in shares of BELLUS Health by 11.4% during the 1st quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 2,068,189 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,952,000 after buying an additional 211,452 shares during the period. Ikarian Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of BELLUS Health by 300.0% during the 1st quarter. Ikarian Capital LLC now owns 400,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,537,000 after buying an additional 300,000 shares during the period. Finally, Laurion Capital Management LP lifted its holdings in shares of BELLUS Health by 2,813.6% during the 1st quarter. Laurion Capital Management LP now owns 2,913,619 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,188,000 after buying an additional 2,813,619 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 60.62% of the company’s stock.

BELLUS Health Company Profile

BELLUS Health Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, develops therapeutics for the treatment of chronic cough and other hypersensitization disorders. Its lead drug candidate includes BLU-5937, an oral small molecule antagonist of the P2X3 receptor, which is in Phase II clinical trial for treatment of chronic cough and chronic pruritus.

