Benchmark Protocol (MARK) Reaches Market Capitalization of $13.21 Million

Benchmark Protocol (CURRENCY:MARK) traded down 1.4% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on June 15th. Benchmark Protocol has a market capitalization of $13.21 million and $234,514.00 worth of Benchmark Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Benchmark Protocol has traded 13.4% higher against the US dollar. One Benchmark Protocol coin can now be purchased for $1.39 or 0.00003483 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $24.95 or 0.00062470 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 4.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.64 or 0.00004102 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002505 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $8.93 or 0.00022372 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002507 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $313.29 or 0.00784481 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $33.91 or 0.00084910 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $3,139.92 or 0.07862512 BTC.

Benchmark Protocol Profile

Benchmark Protocol is a coin. Its launch date was November 17th, 2020. Benchmark Protocol’s total supply is 24,967,611 coins and its circulating supply is 9,498,660 coins. Benchmark Protocol’s official website is benchmarkprotocol.finance . Benchmark Protocol’s official message board is benchmarkprotocol.medium.com . Benchmark Protocol’s official Twitter account is @Benchmark_DeFi

According to CryptoCompare, “Benchmark Protocol is a DeFi (Decentralized Finance) protocol that connects traditional financial markets to DeFi markets. The protocol is a rules-based, non-dilutive, supply-elastic collateral utility that also acts as a hedging device. Supply is adjusted based on the Volatility Indexes (VIX) and deviations from the target metric – equal to 1 Special Drawing Rights (SDR) unit. Employing the SDR creates a larger use case rather than exposure to just one currency; the application of this creates a larger user base and delineated exposure to markets around the world. The DeFi space needs a collateral utility that retains its efficacy and increases inherent, baseline liquidity during periods of high volatility. “

Buying and Selling Benchmark Protocol

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Benchmark Protocol directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Benchmark Protocol should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Benchmark Protocol using one of the exchanges listed above.

