Berenberg Bank Reiterates Buy Rating for Airbus (OTCMKTS:EADSY)

Airbus (OTCMKTS:EADSY)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Berenberg Bank in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on EADSY. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Airbus in a research report on Friday, February 19th. Societe Generale raised shares of Airbus from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, April 30th. Morgan Stanley reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Airbus in a research report on Friday, May 28th. Barclays reissued an “equal weight” rating on shares of Airbus in a research report on Wednesday, June 2nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Airbus in a research report on Friday, May 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. Airbus currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $28.00.

Shares of EADSY stock opened at $34.01 on Tuesday. Airbus has a 52-week low of $17.16 and a 52-week high of $34.26. The company has a quick ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.77. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $30.73. The company has a market cap of $106.66 billion, a P/E ratio of -485.79 and a beta of 1.86.

Airbus SE designs, manufactures, and distributes aerospace products and solutions in the Netherlands and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Airbus, Airbus Helicopters, and Airbus Defence and Space. The company's Airbus segment develops, manufactures, markets, and sells commercial jet aircraft of approximately 100 seats; and regional turboprop aircraft and aircraft components, as well as provides aircraft conversion and related services.

