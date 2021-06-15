Berkshire Hills Bancorp, Inc. (NYSE:BHLB) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $97.10 Million

Wall Street brokerages expect Berkshire Hills Bancorp, Inc. (NYSE:BHLB) to report $97.10 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have provided estimates for Berkshire Hills Bancorp’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $93.70 million and the highest estimate coming in at $100.50 million. Berkshire Hills Bancorp posted sales of $94.97 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 2.2%. The business is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, August 4th.

On average, analysts expect that Berkshire Hills Bancorp will report full-year sales of $386.90 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $378.80 million to $395.00 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the firm will report sales of $375.10 million, with estimates ranging from $371.80 million to $378.40 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Berkshire Hills Bancorp.

Get Berkshire Hills Bancorp alerts:

Berkshire Hills Bancorp (NYSE:BHLB) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The savings and loans company reported $0.32 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.13. Berkshire Hills Bancorp had a positive return on equity of 4.29% and a negative net margin of 106.72%.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Compass Point reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $23.00 price target (down from $28.00) on shares of Berkshire Hills Bancorp in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Piper Sandler upgraded Berkshire Hills Bancorp from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $25.00 to $27.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. TheStreet upgraded Berkshire Hills Bancorp from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Berkshire Hills Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $25.00 price target for the company in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Berkshire Hills Bancorp presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $20.80.

Shares of BHLB stock opened at $27.31 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. The company has a market capitalization of $1.40 billion, a PE ratio of -2.74 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a 50 day moving average of $24.97. Berkshire Hills Bancorp has a 1 year low of $8.55 and a 1 year high of $28.89.

In related news, CEO Nitin J. Mhatre purchased 1,080 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 4th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $27.77 per share, for a total transaction of $29,991.60. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 30,080 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $835,321.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Nitin J. Mhatre purchased 6,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 5th. The shares were bought at an average price of $24.51 per share, with a total value of $147,060.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 6,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $147,060. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have acquired 30,367 shares of company stock valued at $749,455 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.90% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Berkshire Hills Bancorp by 0.3% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,532,759 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $168,131,000 after buying an additional 24,486 shares in the last quarter. Aristotle Capital Boston LLC increased its holdings in shares of Berkshire Hills Bancorp by 20.4% during the fourth quarter. Aristotle Capital Boston LLC now owns 1,193,871 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $20,439,000 after buying an additional 202,333 shares in the last quarter. Clark Capital Management Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Berkshire Hills Bancorp by 7.9% during the first quarter. Clark Capital Management Group Inc. now owns 1,091,704 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $24,367,000 after buying an additional 80,000 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Berkshire Hills Bancorp by 13.4% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 814,775 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $18,185,000 after purchasing an additional 96,093 shares during the period. Finally, SummerHaven Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Berkshire Hills Bancorp in the fourth quarter valued at $727,000. Institutional investors own 76.44% of the company’s stock.

Berkshire Hills Bancorp Company Profile

Berkshire Hills Bancorp, Inc operates as a bank holding company for Berkshire Bank that provides various banking products and services. It offers various deposit accounts, including demand deposit, NOW, regular savings, money market savings, time certificates of deposit, and retirement deposit accounts; and loans, such as commercial real estate, commercial and industrial, consumer, and residential mortgage loans.

Recommended Story: Benefits of owning preferred stock

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Berkshire Hills Bancorp (BHLB)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Berkshire Hills Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Berkshire Hills Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.