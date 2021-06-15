Best Buy Co., Inc. (NYSE:BBY) COO Rajendra M. Mohan Sells 21,843 Shares

Best Buy Co., Inc. (NYSE:BBY) COO Rajendra M. Mohan sold 21,843 shares of Best Buy stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $113.76, for a total transaction of $2,484,859.68. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website.

Rajendra M. Mohan also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, April 13th, Rajendra M. Mohan sold 51 shares of Best Buy stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $121.74, for a total transaction of $6,208.74.

Shares of Best Buy stock traded down $0.77 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $113.26. 1,949,434 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,596,535. The stock has a market capitalization of $28.37 billion, a PE ratio of 13.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 1.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a current ratio of 1.17. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $117.91. Best Buy Co., Inc. has a 12 month low of $80.37 and a 12 month high of $128.57.

Best Buy (NYSE:BBY) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 26th. The technology retailer reported $2.23 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.39 by $0.84. Best Buy had a net margin of 4.44% and a return on equity of 59.67%. The firm had revenue of $11.64 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.43 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.67 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 35.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Best Buy Co., Inc. will post 8.53 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 8th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 17th will be issued a dividend of $0.70 per share. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.47%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 16th. Best Buy’s payout ratio is 35.40%.

BBY has been the subject of several analyst reports. Raymond James lifted their price objective on shares of Best Buy from $130.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 28th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell upgraded shares of Best Buy to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $86.00 to $109.00 in a research note on Friday, May 28th. DA Davidson upgraded shares of Best Buy to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 28th. Piper Sandler raised their target price on shares of Best Buy from $140.00 to $144.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, May 28th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Best Buy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $125.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Best Buy currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $120.79.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Best Buy during the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Concord Wealth Partners acquired a new position in shares of Best Buy in the 1st quarter worth approximately $30,000. Ellevest Inc. lifted its position in shares of Best Buy by 476.1% in the 4th quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 265 shares of the technology retailer’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 219 shares during the period. West Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Best Buy in the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Finally, Bradley & Co. Private Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Best Buy in the 1st quarter worth approximately $31,000. 77.39% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Best Buy Company Profile

Best Buy Co, Inc retails technology products in the United States and Canada. The company operates in two segments, Domestic and International. Its stores provide computing and mobile phones, such as computing covering desktops, notebooks, and peripherals; mobile phones comprising related mobile network carrier commissions, networking products, tablets covering e-readers, and wearables, such as smartwatches; and consumer electronics consisting of digital imaging, health and fitness, home theater, portable audio comprising headphones and portable speakers, and smart home products.

