Beximco Pharmaceuticals (LON:BXP) Shares Cross Below 50-Day Moving Average of $83.17

Beximco Pharmaceuticals Limited (LON:BXP) passed below its fifty day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of GBX 83.17 ($1.09) and traded as low as GBX 81.25 ($1.06). Beximco Pharmaceuticals shares last traded at GBX 83 ($1.08), with a volume of 1,214 shares changing hands.

The stock’s 50-day moving average is GBX 83.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 23.25, a current ratio of 1.39 and a quick ratio of 0.34.

About Beximco Pharmaceuticals (LON:BXP)

Beximco Pharmaceuticals Limited manufactures and markets generic pharmaceutical formulation products and active pharmaceutical ingredients in Bangladesh. The company offers allergic disorder, analgesic and antipyretic, anti-infective, antiviral, cardiovascular, central nervous system, cough and cold, endocrine and diabetes, eye care, gastrointestinal, hormone and steroid, intravenous fluid, musculoskeletal, oncology, respiratory, skin care, vitamin and mineral supplement, and other products, as well as contract manufacturing services to other companies.

