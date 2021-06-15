Beyond Meat, Inc. (NASDAQ:BYND) Insider Beth Moskowitz Sells 3,000 Shares

Beyond Meat, Inc. (NASDAQ:BYND) insider Beth Moskowitz sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $151.87, for a total value of $455,610.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 14,812 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,249,498.44. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.

Shares of NASDAQ BYND traded down $6.28 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $145.25. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,734,501 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,197,276. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.27, a quick ratio of 16.13 and a current ratio of 18.12. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.16 billion, a PE ratio of -111.73 and a beta of 1.61. Beyond Meat, Inc. has a 12 month low of $99.86 and a 12 month high of $221.00. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $129.56.

Beyond Meat (NASDAQ:BYND) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported ($0.42) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.27) by ($0.15). The business had revenue of $108.16 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $112.92 million. Beyond Meat had a negative return on equity of 18.94% and a negative net margin of 19.58%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.05 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Beyond Meat, Inc. will post -1.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price target on Beyond Meat from $140.00 to $132.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell decreased their price objective on Beyond Meat from $184.00 to $165.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 11th. Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded Beyond Meat from an “underperform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $130.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Monday, May 24th. DA Davidson decreased their price objective on Beyond Meat from $145.00 to $95.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, May 10th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on Beyond Meat from $125.00 to $120.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 7th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Beyond Meat currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $126.37.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Baillie Gifford & Co. boosted its position in Beyond Meat by 27.4% during the 1st quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 6,781,932 shares of the company’s stock valued at $882,465,000 after acquiring an additional 1,459,561 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in Beyond Meat by 1.9% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,214,273 shares of the company’s stock valued at $288,120,000 after acquiring an additional 41,126 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in Beyond Meat by 36.3% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,011,384 shares of the company’s stock valued at $126,425,000 after acquiring an additional 269,382 shares in the last quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. boosted its position in Beyond Meat by 14.4% during the 1st quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 984,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $128,038,000 after acquiring an additional 124,040 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Beyond Meat by 4.0% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 634,399 shares of the company’s stock valued at $82,547,000 after acquiring an additional 24,273 shares in the last quarter. 49.82% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Beyond Meat Company Profile

Beyond Meat, Inc, a food company, manufactures, markets, and sells plant-based meat products in the United States and internationally. It operates under the Beyond Meat, Beyond Burger, Beyond Beef, Beyond Sausage, Beyond Breakfast Sausage, Beyond Chicken, Beyond Fried Chicken, Beyond Meatball, the Caped Steer Logo, Go Beyond, Eat What You Love, The Cookout Classic, The Future of Protein, and The Future of Protein Beyond Meat and design trademarks.

