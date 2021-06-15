Big Lots (NYSE:BIG) Issues Q2 2021 Earnings Guidance

Big Lots (NYSE:BIG) issued an update on its second quarter 2021 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $1.000-1.150 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $1.040. The company issued revenue guidance of -.

BIG stock traded down $1.07 on Tuesday, reaching $65.13. 11,811 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 891,255. Big Lots has a twelve month low of $32.27 and a twelve month high of $73.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a current ratio of 1.55. The company has a fifty day moving average of $66.63. The company has a market cap of $2.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.84, a PEG ratio of 0.92 and a beta of 2.36.

Big Lots (NYSE:BIG) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 27th. The company reported $2.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.69 by $0.93. Big Lots had a net margin of 10.56% and a return on equity of 25.92%. The business had revenue of $1.63 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.54 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.26 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 13.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Big Lots will post 6.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 25th. Investors of record on Friday, June 11th will be given a $0.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 10th. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.84%. Big Lots’s dividend payout ratio is presently 16.33%.

Several brokerages have issued reports on BIG. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price target on shares of Big Lots from $66.00 to $65.00 and set a hold rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, June 1st. Barclays reissued a sell rating on shares of Big Lots in a research report on Sunday, March 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on Big Lots from $53.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Tuesday, February 16th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Big Lots from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $74.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Monday, May 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $63.00.

In other news, Director James R. Chambers sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.22, for a total value of $652,200.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 25,345 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,653,000.90. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Nicholas E. Padovano sold 4,438 shares of Big Lots stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.08, for a total transaction of $306,577.04. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 35,448 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,448,747.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 25,258 shares of company stock valued at $1,675,690. 1.90% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Big Lots, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a retailer in the United States. The company offers products under various merchandising categories, such as furniture category that includes upholstery, mattress, case goods, and ready-to-assemble departments; seasonal category, which comprises patio furniture, gazebos, Christmas trim, and other holiday departments; soft home category that consists of fashion and utility bedding, bath, window, decorative textile, home organization, area rugs, home dÃ©cor, and frames departments; and food category that includes beverage and grocery, candy and snacks, and specialty foods departments.

