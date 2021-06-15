Big Lots (NYSE:BIG) Issues Q2 2021 Earnings Guidance

Big Lots (NYSE:BIG) issued an update on its second quarter 2021 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $1.000-1.150 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $1.040. The company issued revenue guidance of -.
BIG stock traded down $1.07 on Tuesday, reaching $65.13. 11,811 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 891,255. Big Lots has a twelve month low of $32.27 and a twelve month high of $73.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a current ratio of 1.55. The company has a fifty day moving average of $66.63. The company has a market cap of $2.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.84, a PEG ratio of 0.92 and a beta of 2.36.
Big Lots (NYSE:BIG) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 27th. The company reported $2.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.69 by $0.93. Big Lots had a net margin of 10.56% and a return on equity of 25.92%. The business had revenue of $1.63 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.54 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.26 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 13.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Big Lots will post 6.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Several brokerages have issued reports on BIG. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price target on shares of Big Lots from $66.00 to $65.00 and set a hold rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, June 1st. Barclays reissued a sell rating on shares of Big Lots in a research report on Sunday, March 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on Big Lots from $53.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Tuesday, February 16th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Big Lots from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $74.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Monday, May 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $63.00.
In other news, Director James R. Chambers sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.22, for a total value of $652,200.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 25,345 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,653,000.90. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Nicholas E. Padovano sold 4,438 shares of Big Lots stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.08, for a total transaction of $306,577.04. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 35,448 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,448,747.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 25,258 shares of company stock valued at $1,675,690. 1.90% of the stock is owned by company insiders.
About Big Lots
Big Lots, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a retailer in the United States. The company offers products under various merchandising categories, such as furniture category that includes upholstery, mattress, case goods, and ready-to-assemble departments; seasonal category, which comprises patio furniture, gazebos, Christmas trim, and other holiday departments; soft home category that consists of fashion and utility bedding, bath, window, decorative textile, home organization, area rugs, home dÃ©cor, and frames departments; and food category that includes beverage and grocery, candy and snacks, and specialty foods departments.
