BioCardia, Inc. (NASDAQ:BCDA) Position Increased by CM Management LLC

CM Management LLC lifted its holdings in BioCardia, Inc. (NASDAQ:BCDA) by 36.1% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 313,100 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 83,100 shares during the quarter. CM Management LLC owned approximately 1.86% of BioCardia worth $1,359,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Separately, Bank of New York Mellon Corp acquired a new stake in shares of BioCardia during the 4th quarter worth approximately $56,000. 18.57% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:BCDA traded up $0.15 on Tuesday, hitting $4.47. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 94,653 shares, compared to its average volume of 64,252. The firm has a market capitalization of $75.05 million, a P/E ratio of -4.06 and a beta of 1.82. BioCardia, Inc. has a 12 month low of $1.91 and a 12 month high of $8.60. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $3.91.

BioCardia (NASDAQ:BCDA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 13th. The company reported ($0.18) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.22) by $0.04. BioCardia had a negative net margin of 8,744.45% and a negative return on equity of 108.90%. On average, equities analysts forecast that BioCardia, Inc. will post -0.85 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of brokerages recently commented on BCDA. Zacks Investment Research upgraded BioCardia from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, June 7th. Dawson James restated a “neutral” rating on shares of BioCardia in a research report on Thursday, April 22nd.

BioCardia Profile

BioCardia, Inc, a clinical-stage regenerative medicine company, develops therapeutics for cardiovascular diseases. Its lead therapeutic candidate is the CardiAMP Cell Therapy System for the treatment of heart failure and chronic myocardial ischemia; and ALLOGENEIC cell therapy for cardiac and pulmonary disease.

