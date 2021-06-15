Biocept (NASDAQ:BIOC) Share Price Passes Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $0.00

Biocept, Inc. (NASDAQ:BIOC) shares crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $0.00 and traded as high as $4.65. Biocept shares last traded at $4.57, with a volume of 146,284 shares traded.

Separately, TheStreet downgraded Biocept from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a research report on Monday, May 24th.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 2.96 and a quick ratio of 2.69. The company has a market cap of $61.25 million, a PE ratio of -7.62 and a beta of 0.80. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $4.55.

Biocept (NASDAQ:BIOC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 12th. The medical research company reported $0.19 EPS for the quarter. Biocept had a negative return on equity of 28.05% and a negative net margin of 15.69%. The company had revenue of $17.76 million during the quarter.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Trexquant Investment LP acquired a new position in shares of Biocept in the first quarter valued at about $52,000. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Biocept by 52.2% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 131,728 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $670,000 after acquiring an additional 45,189 shares during the period. GSA Capital Partners LLP acquired a new stake in Biocept during the first quarter worth about $199,000. Hussman Strategic Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in Biocept by 1,957.1% during the first quarter. Hussman Strategic Advisors Inc. now owns 72,000 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $366,000 after acquiring an additional 68,500 shares during the period. Finally, Belvedere Trading LLC acquired a new stake in Biocept during the first quarter worth about $384,000. 10.68% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Biocept Company Profile (NASDAQ:BIOC)

Biocept, Inc, an early stage molecular oncology diagnostics company, develops and commercializes proprietary circulating tumor cell and circulating tumor nucleic acid assays utilizing a standard blood sample. Its cancer assays provide information to healthcare providers to identify oncogenic alterations that qualify a subset of cancer patients for targeted therapy at diagnosis, progression, and monitoring in order to identify resistance mechanisms.

