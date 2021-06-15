Biogen (NASDAQ:BIIB) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Bank of America

Biogen (NASDAQ:BIIB)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reiterated by stock analysts at Bank of America in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, TipRanks reports. They currently have a $415.00 target price on the biotechnology company’s stock. Bank of America‘s target price indicates a potential upside of 3.09% from the company’s current price.

A number of other research firms have also weighed in on BIIB. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Biogen from $343.00 to $455.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 8th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell raised shares of Biogen from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $200.00 to $440.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 8th. Sanford C. Bernstein raised shares of Biogen from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $500.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Friday. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Biogen from $265.00 to $395.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 8th. Finally, Raymond James raised shares of Biogen from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, June 7th. Fifteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $381.03.

Get Biogen alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ BIIB traded down $3.58 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $402.56. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 44,486 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,143,636. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $287.61. Biogen has a one year low of $223.25 and a one year high of $468.55. The company has a quick ratio of 1.75, a current ratio of 2.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68. The stock has a market cap of $60.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.12, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 0.44.

Biogen (NASDAQ:BIIB) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 21st. The biotechnology company reported $5.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $5.06 by $0.28. The company had revenue of $2.69 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.67 billion. Biogen had a net margin of 23.89% and a return on equity of 42.04%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 23.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $9.14 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that Biogen will post 18.47 EPS for the current year.

In related news, insider Alfred Sandrock sold 7,672 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $440.00, for a total value of $3,375,680.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 2,919 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,284,360. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Brian S. Posner sold 360 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $274.17, for a total transaction of $98,701.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 7,400 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,028,858. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.62% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of BIIB. Annapolis Financial Services LLC purchased a new position in Biogen during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Signet Investment Advisory Group Inc. purchased a new position in Biogen during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Biogen during the first quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Sittner & Nelson LLC purchased a new position in Biogen during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Finally, Coastal Capital Group Inc. purchased a new position in Biogen during the first quarter valued at approximately $28,000. 85.10% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Biogen

Biogen Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and delivers therapies for treating neurological and neurodegenerative diseases worldwide. The company offers TECFIDERA, VUMERITY, AVONEX, PLEGRIDY, TYSABRI, and FAMPYRA for multiple sclerosis (MS); SPINRAZA for spinal muscular atrophy; and FUMADERM to treat plaque psoriasis.

Recommended Story: How are dividend achievers different from dividend aristocrats?

Receive News & Ratings for Biogen Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Biogen and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.