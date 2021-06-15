Bird Construction (OTCMKTS:BIRDF) Cut to “Sector Perform” at National Bank Financial

Bird Construction (OTCMKTS:BIRDF) was downgraded by equities research analysts at National Bank Financial from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a report issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

Other equities analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Maxim Group increased their price objective on shares of Bird Construction from $10.50 to $11.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 13th. TD Securities increased their price objective on shares of Bird Construction from $10.50 to $11.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 13th. Raymond James downgraded shares of Bird Construction from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 11th. Industrial Alliance Securities assumed coverage on shares of Bird Construction in a report on Monday, May 3rd. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Canaccord Genuity upped their target price on shares of Bird Construction from $10.00 to $12.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. Bird Construction has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $11.30.

Get Bird Construction alerts:

OTCMKTS BIRDF remained flat at $$8.10 on Tuesday. 35 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,624. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $7.65. Bird Construction has a 12-month low of $4.32 and a 12-month high of $8.23.

Bird Construction Inc operates as a general contractor in Canada. The company primarily focuses on projects in the industrial, commercial, and institutional sectors of the general contracting industry. It constructs industrial buildings; and performs civil construction operations, including site preparation, concrete foundations, metal and modular fabrication, mechanical process work, underground piping, and earthwork for clients primarily operating in the oil and gas, liquefied natural gas, mining, and nuclear sectors.

Featured Article: What is the Producer Price Index (PPI)?

Receive News & Ratings for Bird Construction Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bird Construction and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.