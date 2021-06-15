Bitcoin 2 (BTC2) Market Cap Hits $10.61 Million

Bitcoin 2 (CURRENCY:BTC2) traded up 13.7% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 22:00 PM ET on June 15th. One Bitcoin 2 coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.61 or 0.00001524 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Bitcoin 2 has a market cap of $10.61 million and $471.00 worth of Bitcoin 2 was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Bitcoin 2 has traded up 25.9% against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Bitcoin 2 alerts:

Oasis Network (ROSE) traded 7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0776 or 0.00000193 BTC.

Telos (TLOS) traded up 14.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00000556 BTC.

BitcoinPoS (BPS) traded up 6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.89 or 0.00002207 BTC.

Tokes (TKS) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0189 or 0.00000047 BTC.

TurtleNetwork (TN) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0350 or 0.00000087 BTC.

Sierracoin (SIERRA) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0041 or 0.00000010 BTC.

Affil Coin (AC) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.42 or 0.00010805 BTC.

Bitcoin 2 Profile

BTC2 is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the

Proof of Stake

hashing algorithm. Bitcoin 2’s total supply is 17,854,190 coins and its circulating supply is 17,356,434 coins. The Reddit community for Bitcoin 2 is /r/bitc2 and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Bitcoin 2’s official Twitter account is @Bitc2org and its Facebook page is accessible here. Bitcoin 2’s official website is www.bitc2.org.

According to CryptoCompare, “Bitcoin 2 was designed as a scalable Bitcoin snapshot fork that supports private transactions through the Zerocoin protocol and nearly instantly verified payments through Masternodes. It mainly focuses on solving the lack of anonymity issues when transacting BTC. “

Buying and Selling Bitcoin 2

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bitcoin 2 directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Bitcoin 2 should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Bitcoin 2 using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Bitcoin 2 Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Bitcoin 2 and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.