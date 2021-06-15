Bitcoin Atom (BCA) Price Tops $0.15 on Major Exchanges

Bitcoin Atom (CURRENCY:BCA) traded 2.7% lower against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on June 15th. Over the last seven days, Bitcoin Atom has traded up 62.4% against the U.S. dollar. Bitcoin Atom has a market capitalization of $2.85 million and approximately $92.00 worth of Bitcoin Atom was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Bitcoin Atom coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.15 or 0.00000386 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Bitcoin Atom alerts:

Measurable Data Token (MDT) traded 10.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0357 or 0.00000089 BTC.

Bean Cash (BITB) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Qbao (QBT) traded up 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0083 or 0.00000021 BTC.

EDRCoin (EDRC) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0156 or 0.00000039 BTC.

X-Coin (XCO) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0024 or 0.00000006 BTC.

High Voltage (HVCO) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0151 or 0.00000038 BTC.

Cybereits (CRE) traded 30.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0013 or 0.00000003 BTC.

About Bitcoin Atom

Bitcoin Atom is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the SHA256 hashing algorithm. Bitcoin Atom’s total supply is 21,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 18,418,931 coins. The official website for Bitcoin Atom is bitcoinatom.io . The Reddit community for Bitcoin Atom is /r/bitcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Bitcoin Atom’s official Twitter account is @atombitcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . Bitcoin Atom’s official message board is medium.com/@bitcoinatom

According to CryptoCompare, “Bitcoin Atom is a SegWit enabled Bitcoin fork that uses the SHA256 algorithm and is secured by utilizing the so-called hybrid consensus: both PoW and PoS. The BCA will also be using the lightning network swaps allowing for instant off-chain atomic swaps, which are cheaper and more useful for smaller transactions and have better privacy properties. “

Buying and Selling Bitcoin Atom

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bitcoin Atom directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Bitcoin Atom should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Bitcoin Atom using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Bitcoin Atom Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Bitcoin Atom and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.