Bitcoin Cash (BCH) Reaches One Day Trading Volume of $1.68 Billion

Bitcoin Cash (CURRENCY:BCH) traded down 3.5% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on June 15th. Bitcoin Cash has a total market capitalization of $11.70 billion and $1.68 billion worth of Bitcoin Cash was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Bitcoin Cash coin can now be purchased for approximately $623.63 or 0.01555900 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last week, Bitcoin Cash has traded 6.6% higher against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $40,081.33 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $169.11 or 0.00421925 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash ABC (BCHA) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $20.93 or 0.00052208 BTC.

Steem (STEEM) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.43 or 0.00001068 BTC.

Namecoin (NMC) traded down 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.58 or 0.00003935 BTC.

DragonVein (DVC) traded up 10.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0483 or 0.00000121 BTC.

PIXEL (PXL) traded down 53% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0224 or 0.00000056 BTC.

Crown (CRW) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0852 or 0.00000212 BTC.

DAOBet (BET) traded 3.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0036 or 0.00000009 BTC.

Color Platform (CLR) traded down 41.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0038 or 0.00000009 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash Profile

Bitcoin Cash is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. It launched on August 1st, 2017. Bitcoin Cash’s total supply is 18,764,612 coins. Bitcoin Cash’s official Twitter account is @bitcolncash and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for Bitcoin Cash is bitcointalk.org . The official website for Bitcoin Cash is www.bitcoincash.org . The Reddit community for Bitcoin Cash is /r/Bitcoincash and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Bitcoin Cash (BCH) is a hard forked version of the original Bitcoin. It is similar to bitcoin with regards to its protocol; Proof of Work SHA-256 hashing, 21,000,000 supply, same block times and reward system. However two main differences are the the blocksize limits, as of August 2017 Bitcoin has a 1MB blocksize limit whereas BCH proposes 8MB blocks. Bitcoin Cash is a proposal from the viaBTC mining pool and the Bitmain mining group to carry out a UAHF (User Activated Hard Fork) on August 1st 12:20 pm UTC. They rejected the agreed consensus (aka BIP-91 or SegWit2x) and have decided to fork the original Bitcoin blockchain and create this new version called “Bitcoin Cash”. Bitcoin Cash can be claimed by BTC owners who have their private keys or store their Bitcoins on a service that will split BCH for the customer. On November 15, 2020, Bitcoin Cash experienced a scheduled upgrade. Bitcoin Cash developers from various full node projects changed the Difficulty Adjustment Algorithm (DAA) to a new DAA called ‘aserti3-2d‘ (or ‘ASERT’ for short). Blockchain data provided by: Blockchair (Main Source), WhatToMine (Block Time only) “

Buying and Selling Bitcoin Cash

Investors seeking to trade Bitcoin Cash using U.S. dollars directly can do so using Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX.

