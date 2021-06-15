Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) Price Tops $2.82 on Top Exchanges

Bitcoin Diamond (CURRENCY:BCD) traded 4.1% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on June 15th. Bitcoin Diamond has a total market capitalization of $525.13 million and $12.66 million worth of Bitcoin Diamond was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Bitcoin Diamond coin can currently be bought for approximately $2.82 or 0.00007039 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Bitcoin Diamond has traded 13.1% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Stratis (STRAX) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.33 or 0.00003327 BTC.

Navcoin (NAV) traded down 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.38 or 0.00000956 BTC.

DeepOnion (ONION) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.37 or 0.00000923 BTC.

Sint-Truidense Voetbalvereniging Fan Token (STV) traded 9.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $22.62 or 0.00056555 BTC.

Stealth (XST) traded down 8.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000279 BTC.

CloakCoin (CLOAK) traded down 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.63 or 0.00001583 BTC.

Bitcoin Plus (XBC) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $17.07 or 0.00042671 BTC.

BlitzPredict (XBP) traded 6.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0021 or 0.00000004 BTC.

MU DANK (DANK) traded down 13.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0270 or 0.00000068 BTC.

BlitzPick (XBP) traded 12.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0012 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Bitcoin Diamond Coin Profile

BCD is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X13 hashing algorithm. Its launch date was November 24th, 2017. Bitcoin Diamond’s total supply is 189,492,898 coins and its circulating supply is 186,492,898 coins. The Reddit community for Bitcoin Diamond is /r/Bitcoin-Diamond and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Bitcoin Diamond’s official website is btcd.io . Bitcoin Diamond’s official Twitter account is @BitcoinDiamond_ and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Bitcoin Diamond uses blockchain and cryptocurrency technology to provide the world’s unbanked and underserved people with a currency they can access, trust, and use. As a fast, secure digital currency, Bitcoin Diamond aims to free the trapped capital, intellect, and creativity of the world’s emerging population. “

Buying and Selling Bitcoin Diamond

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bitcoin Diamond directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Bitcoin Diamond should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Bitcoin Diamond using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

