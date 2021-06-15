Bitcoin Private Hits Market Capitalization of $9.76 Million (BTCP)

Bitcoin Private (CURRENCY:BTCP) traded 22.6% higher against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on June 15th. One Bitcoin Private coin can currently be bought for approximately $2.04 or 0.00005043 BTC on major exchanges. Bitcoin Private has a market cap of $9.76 million and approximately $2,347.00 worth of Bitcoin Private was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Bitcoin Private has traded 45.4% higher against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Zcash (ZEC) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $136.20 or 0.00336842 BTC.

Bitcoin Gold (BTG) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $57.92 or 0.00143252 BTC.

Horizen (ZEN) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $84.09 or 0.00207965 BTC.

Pirate Chain (ARRR) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.31 or 0.00010661 BTC.

Alchemy Pay (ACH) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0035 or 0.00000009 BTC.

Hush (HUSH) traded 13.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.60 or 0.00001487 BTC.

BitcoinZ (BTCZ) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000001 BTC.

ZClassic (ZCL) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00000611 BTC.

Zero (ZER) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000402 BTC.

Bitcoin Interest (BCI) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0234 or 0.00000058 BTC.

Bitcoin Private Coin Profile

Bitcoin Private (CRYPTO:BTCP) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Equihash hashing algorithm. It was first traded on March 3rd, 2018. Bitcoin Private’s total supply is 22,815,307 coins and its circulating supply is 4,785,761 coins. Bitcoin Private’s official website is btcprivate.org . The Reddit community for Bitcoin Private is /r/bitcoinprivate and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Bitcoin Private’s official Twitter account is @bitcoinprivate and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Bitcoin Private (BTCP) is a Bitcoin hard fork with the snapshot happening on February 28th, the fork will consist of a mix between BTC and ZCL. BTCP will use ZClassic (zk-snarks). This means payments are published on a public blockchain, but the sender, recipient and other transactional metadata remain unidentifiable. “

Bitcoin Private Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bitcoin Private directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Bitcoin Private should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Bitcoin Private using one of the exchanges listed above.

