BitTorrent (BTT) One Day Trading Volume Tops $171.66 Million

BitTorrent (CURRENCY:BTT) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar during the one day period ending at 20:00 PM ET on June 15th. One BitTorrent coin can now be purchased for $0.0035 or 0.00000009 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, BitTorrent has traded down 6.8% against the dollar. BitTorrent has a total market cap of $2.29 billion and $171.66 million worth of BitTorrent was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

TRON (TRX) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0715 or 0.00000179 BTC.

EOS (EOS) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.16 or 0.00012893 BTC.

Tezos (XTZ) traded down 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $3.25 or 0.00008119 BTC.

Terra (LUNA) traded up 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $6.53 or 0.00016326 BTC.

Lisk (LSK) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.02 or 0.00007557 BTC.

Ark (ARK) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.10 or 0.00002737 BTC.

aelf (ELF) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00000539 BTC.

Oxygen (OXY) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.72 or 0.00004310 BTC.

Dimension Chain (EON) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00001074 BTC.

FIO Protocol (FIO) traded down 6.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00000556 BTC.

BitTorrent (CRYPTO:BTT) is a distributed proof-of-stake (dPOS) coin that uses the TRC10 hashing algorithm. It launched on January 28th, 2019. BitTorrent’s total supply is 990,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 659,952,625,000 coins. The official website for BitTorrent is www.bittorrent.com . The Reddit community for BitTorrent is https://reddit.com/r/Bittorrent and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . BitTorrent’s official Twitter account is @BitTorrent and its Facebook page is accessible here . BitTorrent’s official message board is blog.bittorrent.com

According to CryptoCompare, “BitTorrent Protocol is a decentralized protocol with over 1 billion users. BitTorrent Inc. invented and maintains the BitTorrent protocol. While there are many implementations of the BitTorrent software, BitTorrent and µTorrent (often called “utorrent”) remain two of the most popular. In 2018, BitTorrent Protocol reached a strategic partnership with TRON Blockchain Protocol. On July 24, 2018 TRON has successfully acquired BitTorrent and all BitTorrent products. BitTorrent (BTT) the token is a TRC-10 utility token based on the TRON blockchain to foster faster speed on the world’s largest decentralized application. “

