BitTube (TUBE) Price Hits $0.0095 on Top Exchanges

BitTube (CURRENCY:TUBE) traded up 19% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on June 15th. Over the last week, BitTube has traded 11.2% higher against the dollar. BitTube has a market cap of $2.97 million and $13,626.00 worth of BitTube was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One BitTube coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0095 or 0.00000024 BTC on major exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Monero (XMR) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $279.04 or 0.00694781 BTC.

Bytecoin (BCN) traded up 203.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0015 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Aeon (AEON) traded down 9.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00002505 BTC.

DigitalNote (XDN) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0024 or 0.00000006 BTC.

Infinitus Token (INF) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000375 BTC.

Monero Classic (XMC) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.47 or 0.00001174 BTC.

Sumokoin (SUMO) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0986 or 0.00000245 BTC.

Karbo (KRB) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000353 BTC.

PluraCoin (PLURA) traded down 7.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Digital Insurance Token (DIT) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0021 or 0.00000005 BTC.

About BitTube

TUBE is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the CryptoNight hashing algorithm. BitTube’s total supply is 312,565,345 coins. The Reddit community for BitTube is /r/ipbcoin . BitTube’s official website is coin.bit.tube . BitTube’s official Twitter account is @BitTubeApp and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “BitTube is a decentralized media platform that allows users to monetize their content and freedom of speech. TUBE is a PoW cryptocurrency based on the CryptoNote algorithm. “

Buying and Selling BitTube

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as BitTube directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire BitTube should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy BitTube using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

