Bitzeny (ZNY) Market Capitalization Reaches $120,583.43

Bitzeny (CURRENCY:ZNY) traded 21% lower against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 23:00 PM ET on June 15th. One Bitzeny coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0016 or 0.00000004 BTC on major exchanges. Bitzeny has a total market cap of $120,583.43 and $1.00 worth of Bitzeny was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Bitzeny has traded 3.5% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00000792 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $172.13 or 0.00431342 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $2.38 or 0.00005975 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0281 or 0.00000070 BTC.

Hellenic Coin (HNC) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.62 or 0.00011584 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00000530 BTC.

XeniosCoin (XNC) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.57 or 0.00003944 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0792 or 0.00000198 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded down 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000420 BTC.

Lotto (LOTTO) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0426 or 0.00000107 BTC.

Bitzeny Profile

Bitzeny (CRYPTO:ZNY) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was November 8th, 2014. Bitzeny’s total supply is 197,510,000 coins and its circulating supply is 75,614,500 coins. The Reddit community for Bitzeny is /r/bitzeny and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Bitzeny is bitzeny.org . Bitzeny’s official Twitter account is @bitzeny and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Bitzeny is a scrypt based alternative crypto currency witha hard cap of 250 million units. “

Buying and Selling Bitzeny

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bitzeny directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Bitzeny should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Bitzeny using one of the exchanges listed above.

