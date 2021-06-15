BlackRock Energy and Resources Trust (NYSE:BGR) Short Interest Down 32.3% in May

BlackRock Energy and Resources Trust (NYSE:BGR) saw a large decrease in short interest during the month of May. As of May 28th, there was short interest totalling 64,900 shares, a decrease of 32.3% from the May 13th total of 95,900 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 139,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.5 days.

NYSE:BGR traded up $0.13 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $10.25. 103,408 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 180,689. BlackRock Energy and Resources Trust has a one year low of $5.40 and a one year high of $10.37. The business’s fifty day moving average is $9.25.

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 15th will be given a dividend of $0.038 per share. This represents a $0.46 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.45%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 14th.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in BGR. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its position in BlackRock Energy and Resources Trust by 29.2% during the 4th quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 14,702 shares of the company’s stock worth $104,000 after purchasing an additional 3,324 shares during the last quarter. Mid Atlantic Financial Management Inc. ADV raised its position in BlackRock Energy and Resources Trust by 7.6% during the 4th quarter. Mid Atlantic Financial Management Inc. ADV now owns 19,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $141,000 after purchasing an additional 1,400 shares during the last quarter. Merriman Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in BlackRock Energy and Resources Trust during the 4th quarter worth $531,000. RMB Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in BlackRock Energy and Resources Trust by 83.8% during the 4th quarter. RMB Capital Management LLC now owns 43,429 shares of the company’s stock worth $308,000 after acquiring an additional 19,800 shares during the period. Finally, Citigroup Inc. grew its holdings in BlackRock Energy and Resources Trust by 673.8% during the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 13,719 shares of the company’s stock worth $97,000 after acquiring an additional 11,946 shares during the period.

About BlackRock Energy and Resources Trust

BlackRock Energy and Resources Trust is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc The fund is co-managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC and BlackRock International Limited. It invests in public equity markets across the globe, with an emphasis on the United States. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating in the energy and natural resources sectors.

