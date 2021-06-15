BlackRock Inc. Acquires 575,449 Shares of TPI Composites, Inc. (NASDAQ:TPIC)

BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of TPI Composites, Inc. (NASDAQ:TPIC) by 25.9% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,795,117 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 575,449 shares during the quarter. BlackRock Inc. owned approximately 7.61% of TPI Composites worth $157,728,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Schroder Investment Management Group grew its stake in shares of TPI Composites by 55.3% in the fourth quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 1,657,828 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $87,499,000 after buying an additional 590,556 shares in the last quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB grew its stake in shares of TPI Composites by 50.7% in the fourth quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 1,384,784 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $73,089,000 after buying an additional 466,130 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of TPI Composites by 65.6% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 961,151 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $50,731,000 after buying an additional 380,758 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in shares of TPI Composites by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 841,605 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $44,419,000 after buying an additional 7,960 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lord Abbett & CO. LLC bought a new position in shares of TPI Composites in the fourth quarter valued at $35,741,000. 81.86% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other TPI Composites news, Director Daniel G. Weiss sold 15,000 shares of TPI Composites stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.62, for a total value of $684,300.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Thomas J. Castle sold 25,423 shares of TPI Composites stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.15, for a total value of $1,249,540.45. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 32,254 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,585,284.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 215,355 shares of company stock valued at $9,814,984. 5.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

TPIC stock opened at $45.59 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.67 billion, a P/E ratio of -70.14 and a beta of 1.58. The company has a 50-day moving average of $49.43. TPI Composites, Inc. has a 52 week low of $20.27 and a 52 week high of $81.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a current ratio of 1.28.

TPI Composites (NASDAQ:TPIC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The industrial products company reported ($0.05) EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.10) by $0.05. The business had revenue of $404.68 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $414.90 million. TPI Composites had a positive return on equity of 13.12% and a negative net margin of 1.18%. TPI Composites’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.01) earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that TPI Composites, Inc. will post 0.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on TPIC shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on TPI Composites from $51.00 to $46.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, March 8th. Canaccord Genuity raised their price target on TPI Composites from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 26th. Piper Sandler started coverage on TPI Composites in a report on Thursday, June 10th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $50.00 price target for the company. Stifel Nicolaus reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $68.00 price target on shares of TPI Composites in a report on Monday, May 17th. Finally, Roth Capital raised their price target on TPI Composites from $56.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. TPI Composites currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $58.92.

TPI Composites, Inc manufactures and sells composite wind blades, and related precision molding and assembly systems to original equipment manufacturers (OEMs). The company also provides composite solutions for the transportation industry; and field service inspection and repair services to OEM customers and wind farm owners and operators.

