BlackRock Inc. Boosts Holdings in Global Blood Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:GBT)

BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Global Blood Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:GBT) by 13.8% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 4,192,229 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 508,969 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. owned approximately 6.73% of Global Blood Therapeutics worth $170,834,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina boosted its stake in Global Blood Therapeutics by 1.6% during the 4th quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 21,820 shares of the company’s stock worth $945,000 after purchasing an additional 350 shares during the period. tru Independence LLC acquired a new stake in Global Blood Therapeutics during the 4th quarter worth $17,324,000. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in Global Blood Therapeutics by 8.0% during the 4th quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 7,910 shares of the company’s stock worth $343,000 after purchasing an additional 585 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank boosted its stake in Global Blood Therapeutics by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 124,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,409,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares during the period. Finally, RMR Wealth Builders acquired a new stake in Global Blood Therapeutics during the 4th quarter worth $28,000.

Get Global Blood Therapeutics alerts:

A number of analysts recently weighed in on GBT shares. Cantor Fitzgerald decreased their price target on shares of Global Blood Therapeutics from $120.00 to $110.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Global Blood Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $45.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 6th. Canaccord Genuity reduced their price objective on shares of Global Blood Therapeutics from $45.00 to $40.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. SVB Leerink began coverage on shares of Global Blood Therapeutics in a research note on Wednesday, April 14th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $54.00 price objective for the company. Finally, William Blair cut shares of Global Blood Therapeutics from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $82.89.

NASDAQ:GBT opened at $40.28 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 9.47 and a quick ratio of 8.75. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $39.61. Global Blood Therapeutics, Inc. has a twelve month low of $34.65 and a twelve month high of $76.27. The stock has a market cap of $2.51 billion, a P/E ratio of -9.97 and a beta of 1.08.

Global Blood Therapeutics (NASDAQ:GBT) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The company reported ($1.21) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.01) by ($0.20). Global Blood Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 167.73% and a negative return on equity of 57.58%. The business had revenue of $39.04 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $42.88 million. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Global Blood Therapeutics, Inc. will post -4.53 EPS for the current year.

Global Blood Therapeutics Company Profile

Global Blood Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, engages in the discovery, development, and delivery of treatments for underserved patient communities. The company offers Oxbryta tablets, an oral, once-daily therapy for sickle cell disease (SCD). It is evaluating the safety and pharmacokinetics of single and multiple doses of Oxbryta in a Phase 2a clinical trial of adolescent and pediatric patients with SCD.

Featured Article: What is the Fibonacci sequence?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GBT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Global Blood Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:GBT).

Receive News & Ratings for Global Blood Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Global Blood Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.