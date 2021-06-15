BlackRock Inc. Boosts Holdings in Schrödinger, Inc. (NASDAQ:SDGR)

BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Schrödinger, Inc. (NASDAQ:SDGR) by 3.6% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,343,633 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 81,789 shares during the quarter. BlackRock Inc. owned approximately 3.35% of Schrödinger worth $178,795,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Cullinan Associates Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Schrödinger by 4.7% during the first quarter. Cullinan Associates Inc. now owns 126,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,666,000 after buying an additional 5,700 shares in the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund grew its holdings in shares of Schrödinger by 34.3% during the fourth quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 46,497 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,682,000 after buying an additional 11,885 shares in the last quarter. Keybank National Association OH purchased a new stake in shares of Schrödinger during the fourth quarter worth about $225,000. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Schrödinger by 337.3% during the first quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 3,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $229,000 after buying an additional 2,314 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Schrödinger by 12.6% during the first quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 208,808 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,930,000 after buying an additional 23,381 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 50.09% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Craig Hallum assumed coverage on shares of Schrödinger in a report on Tuesday, May 25th. They set a “buy” rating and a $85.00 price target for the company. BMO Capital Markets lowered their target price on shares of Schrödinger from $110.00 to $104.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 24th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Schrödinger from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, May 13th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of Schrödinger from $89.00 to $83.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $85.67.

Shares of SDGR stock opened at $76.34 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.38 billion, a PE ratio of -424.09 and a beta of 1.01. Schrödinger, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $46.27 and a fifty-two week high of $117.00. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $71.29.

In other Schrödinger news, major shareholder David E. Shaw sold 30,000 shares of Schrödinger stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.71, for a total transaction of $2,331,300.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder David E. Shaw sold 50,000 shares of Schrödinger stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.68, for a total transaction of $3,434,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 878,402 shares of company stock worth $64,319,735.

Schrödinger Company Profile

SchrÃ¶dinger, Inc provides physics-based software platform that enables discovery of novel molecules for drug development and materials applications. The company operates through two segments, Software and Drug Discovery. The Software segment is focused on selling its software for drug discovery in the life sciences industry, as well as to customers in materials science industries.

